LCCI: FG’s New Policy Approval To Galvanise AfCFTA Opportunities

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has applauded the Federal Executive Council’s (FEC) approval of three transformative policy instruments designed to strengthen Nigeria’s competitiveness in the global digital economy and accelerate the country’s transition into a knowledge-driven, innovationled future.

The Director-General, LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, said in a statement in Lagos, that “the approval of these policy frameworks is a better approach towards exploring the opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), as opposed to our earlier approach of withholding our signatory status to the AfCFTA due to our lack of preparedness.

“The National Coordination Mechanism for Services Exports is expected to create over one million jobs and contribute significantly to Nigeria’s GDP through digital outsourcing and the export of professional and creative services under the AfCFTA.”

According to her, “the approved policies, the National Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy (NIPPS), the Ratification of the AfCFTA Protocol on Digital Trade, and the National Coordination Mechanism for Services Exports, led by the National Talent Export Programme (NATEP), mark a major milestone in Nigeria’s pursuit of inclusive, technology-enabled growth.

She said, “We commend the ministries involved, led by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, in pushing these policies for Presidential approval. Their strategic coordination and innovation have seen the policies come to life.

“We encourage these forwardlooking initiatives in other sectors of the economy as we move towards achieving a $1 trillion economy.

“The chamber is convinced that the three instruments collectively will enhance Nigeria’s capacity to protect intellectual property, facilitate digital trade, and expand the country’s global footprint in services exports.”

Specifically, Almona pointed out that the NIPPS established Nigeria’s first unified framework for the protection and commercialisation of intellectual property, while the AfCFTA Digital Trade Protocol positions Nigeria as a policy-shaping leader in Africa’s emerging digital economy through strengthened standards on e-commerce, cybersecurity, and data governance.

“Going beyond the approvals, we need to have an inclusive implementation plan that engages critical stakeholders and with a robust monitoring and evaluation template that guarantees a culture of continuous improvement.

“The LCCI will be available to offer required support towards the effective implementation of these reforms through robust private sector engagement, capacity development initiatives, and continuous policy advocacy.

“These landmark approvals represent a bold and strategic advancement for Nigeria’s economy. They reaffirm the nation’s commitment to innovation, digital inclusion, and service-led growth.

“The chamber urges swift implementation, inter-agency coordination, and strong private sector collaboration to ensure the policies deliver measurable impact across innovation, trade, and job creation.”