LCCI: FG’s Fresh $2.2bn Loan Arousing Concerns Among Investors

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has disclosed that the inten – tion of the Federal Government to borrow a fresh $2.2 billion has stired concerns in the business community.

Specifically, the Director-General of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr. Chinyere Almona, in a press release made available to New Telegraph, said:

“The concerns are driven by the weak economic fundamentals we see in the economy today and the lack of understanding of how we intend to navigate through these challenges in the near term.”

According to her, with an estimated debt-to-GDP ratio of above 50 per cent, “our debt servicing expenses is set to swallow our capital expenditure, and Nigeria owing about $17 billion and the 3rd highest debtor to the International Development Agency (IDA) already.”

She said that the LCCI was taking the responsibility to once again warn about imminent debt sustainability issues and how that may further weaken the state of critical infrastructure in the country.

Almona explained that the Chamber had always advised against solely using debt financing without considering other options to fund budget deficits.

The LCCI DG pointed out that a critical perspective of further borrowing was the risk to losing steam on infrastructure financing as debt servicing alone may rise above what is set aside for capital expenditure in the 2025 federal budget.

In addition, Almona pointed out that another concern is the exposure to the external currency shocks that may result from the depreciation of the naira against the dollar in the course of servicing the accumulated debts.

She added that the central bank had continued to struggle with boosting supply in the forex market to strengthen the naira to no avail. With all of these concerns, the economic analyst stressed that the government’s borrowing appetite needed to be keenly managed.

While enumerating on the Chamber’s recommendations, the LCCI boss said: “The government should ensure transparency and accountability in deploying the borrowed funds.

The funding of critical business-supporting infrastructure like electricity supply, security for food production and logistics, and enablers manufacturing should be of utmost importance.

“Beyond borrowing, the Federal Government should intensify efforts to expand the non-oil revenue base through tax reforms, improved compliance, and the promotion of export-driven sectors like agriculture and manufacturing.

•Urgent steps are required to stabilise the naira and address the structural issues in the foreign exchange market to reduce the negative impact of external borrowing.

“Greater reliance on PPPs for infrastructure development can reduce the pressure on public borrowing while encouraging private sector participation and efficiency.

“The LCCI urges the Federal Government and the National Assembly to carefully evaluate the long-term implications of our current debt status and thread cautiously on the path of fiscal prudence, project accountability, monitoring and evaluating capital projects to ensure the delivery of funded projects.”

