LCCI Faults Fg On Projections, Exchange Rate

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has advised the Federal Government to improve its budget performance in terms of capital expenditure in 2024. Similarly, the chamber also expressed concerns over the proposed budget to peg oil price benchmark of $77.96 per barrel and a daily production estimate of 1.78 million barrels and exchange rate of N750/US$.

In a press release on the budget proposal yesterday, the Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, said that over the years, the performance of the capital expenditure had been very low relative to the recurrent expenditure, with implications for the country’s infrastructure sector. Specifically, she noted that the situation was worrisome and called for urgent solutions this time around.

According to her, the proposed 2024 budget of N27.5 trillion ($33.4 billion) is the biggest in the country’s history, representing 21.4 percent increase compared to N22.65 trillion in the previous year with strong focus on defence, internal security and job creation. Almona stated: “It is commendable to note that the strategic objective of the expenditure policy is expected to tackle macro-economic stability, investment environment optimization, human capital development, poverty reduction and social security.

“A review of the proposed budget revealed oil price benchmark of $77.96 per barrel and a daily production estimate of 1.78 million barrels per day, and ex- change rate of N750/US$ was adopted. “Further breakdown, indicates that non-recurrent expenditure is 9.92 trillion, which is N1.59 trillion or 19.1 percent higher than the 2023 budget, while debt service is projected to be N8.25 trillion (N1.94 trillion or 30.7 per cent more than the 2023 budget) and capital expenditure is N8.75 trillion.

The LCCI DG mentioned “The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) notes that the assumptions are conservative, particularly in terms of oil prices and exchange rates. “How- ever, daily oil production remains a major concern due to persistent under- investment, vandalism, oil theft, and rising production costs in the oil sector.