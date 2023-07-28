LCCI: Expect Moderation In Fuel Price Soon

Following the uproar that greeted the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited’s (NNPCL) hike in fuel price to N568 per litre in Lagos and N617 per litre in Abuja, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged other licensed oil marketers to accelerate their product importation in order to stability price. The move, according to the LCCI, will cushion the hardships households, businesses and Nigerian in general are going through at the moment.

The Deputy President of LCCI, Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, stated this in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos. Idahosa explained that Presi- dent Bola Tinubu’s administration should be given a minimum of six months to complete the cleansing of the rot in the country’s downstream sector and bring price stability.

The LCCI deputy president pointed out that Nigeria was on a transition with President Tinubu’s announcement of fuel subsidy removal, adding that when the oil importers start arriving with their petroleum product car- goes, with availability of supply nationwide, the downward review in fuel prices would automatically take place.

Specifically, he admitted that some of the fuel orders by marketers had already arrived the country, assuring households and businesses that moderation in fuel

“Nigeria’s failure to adequately secure its infrastructure and rein in these production losses has also led international oil companies toward divestment from the region. Nigerian oil and gas sector will be one of the main attractions of the Africa Energy Week (AEW) 2023, which will be held in Cape Town from October 16th to 20th,” he added.

On the potential of the Act, he said it aimed to reverse Nigeria’s course regarding its energy future. “With President Tinubu’s endorsement and proactive stance on its directives, we hope to see the PIA’s terms fulfilled and Nigeria finally reoriented toward a more prosperous era. “Efforts to overhaul the Nigerian oil and gas industry date at least as far back as the year 2000 when the Obasanjo administration inaugurated the Oil and Gas Reform Implementation Committee, whose investigations into the Nigerian energy sector eventually led to the PIA’s initial drafts.

“First introduced in 2008, the PIB was subject to years of setbacks as legislators de- bated its content and submit- ted revisions. The version finally signed into law in 2021 addresses four main areas of concern for Nigeria’s petroleum industry: governance and institutions, administration, host community development, and the fiscal framework. In short, the PIA seeks to convert the governance of Nigeria’s petroleum sector into a more commercial model.

“Last summer, the AEC celebrated when the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) transitioned to NNPC Limited, a move denoting initial progress toward implementing the provisions outlined in the PIA

. This transition represented a shift in how the NNPC would conduct business going forward. "

The President, while taking over the mantle of leadership on May 29, 2023, announced subsidy regime discontinu- ance. The policy reversal on subsidy frees Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) from shouldering subsidy lability.

The NNPCL said it remitted N123 billion as interim dividend and Production Sharing Contracts (PSC) profit oil to the Federation Account in June this year. NNPC Chief Financial Of-Officer, Umar Ajiya, stated that N81 billion of the amount was the monthly interim dividend and N42 billion was 40 percent PSC profit oil.

prices is coming. Idahosa said: “On the oil price again, the licence to or- der petrol importation was done, maybe, middle of last month or end of last month. “Their products have started arriving and very few of them are already in Nigeria, most of the other importers are still bringing in their products, so we expect the price we are seeing now in many filling stations to be moderated as more and more licencees bring in their products into the country.

And we expect NNPCL prices to fluctuate just as we have experienced with diesel.” The LCCI DP noted: “Prices of petrol are not going to be moving in a continuous direction of rising and rising because there will be competition at the end of the day. “Anything with competition, there will be moderation in price at the long run in competition. “No single supplier will continue increasing the price of fuel in Nigeria.

So we should expect moderation. “We are coming out of a regime where the NNPC was a monopoly, now other oil marketers have been brought into the system for good. So, we should expect prices of PMS to moderate overtime. “And again, we are in transition, we believe the next six months this transition would settled down and we will have prices that reflect international prices and there is absolutely no reason for anybody to go and queue and go for panic buying because the market is now open to lots of players to play.”

Last week, Emadeb Energy Service Ltd., a depot owner and one of the marketers licensed to import fuel, took delivery of 27 million litres at its depot. Chief Executive Officer, Emadeb, Mr Debo Olujimi, disclosed this during the inaugural ceremony at its Ijegun satellite depot in Lagos. According to him, this will boost product distribution in the country. Olujimi said that the 27 million litre cargo cost over $17 million due to foreign exchange rate at the international market.

Emadeb is one of the first marketers to import petrol after subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu on May 29. Olujimi said that 27 million little of petrol was imported to support what the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPCL) had been importing in the last eight years, as sole importer.