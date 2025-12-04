LCCI Elects Leye Kupoluyi As 44th President, Chairman Of Council

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Nigeria’s foremost Chamber of Commerce, has elected Engr. Leye Kupoluyi as its 44th President and Chairman of Council.

His election follows the conclusion of Mr. Gabriel Idahosa’s FCA tenure, during which he served the Chamber with distinction.

The announcement was made by Dr. Chinyere Almona, Director-General of LCCI, who stated that Kupoluyi was elected after a duly conducted election at the Chamber’s 137th Annual General Meeting held at Commerce House, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Dr. Almona described Engr. Kupoluyi as an accomplished professional with an exceptional record of leadership, dedication, and service across engineering, trade promotion, and industry development. She expressed confidence that his presidency would strengthen LCCI’s role as a leading advocate for sound business policies while advancing the interests of members and the broader business community.

Kupoluyi’s election reflects the Chamber’s recognition of his unwavering commitment to policy advocacy, business promotion, and creating a thriving environment for Nigerian enterprises.