LCCI Doubts Fg’s Plans To Achieve $1trn Gdp Targets

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has picked holes in Federal Government’s vision of achieving a $1 trillion GDP in the next six years. In particularly, the chamber faulted the macroeconomic projections in the MTEF that stated the economy would grow by 3.76 per cent, 4.22 per cent, and 4.78 per cent in 2024, 2025, and 2026 respectively, emphasising that the projected growths were sub-optimal to achieve a $1 trillion GDP by 2029.

The LCCI Director-General, Dr. Chinyere Almona, made this known to New Telegraph in Lagos as her reaction to the CBN Governor, Dr. Olayemi Cardoso’s speech delivered at CIBN’s 58th Annual Bankers Dinner and the Grand Finale of the Institute’s 60th anniversary recently.

Almona explained that the Chamber was aware of the enormous challenges and the uphill task before the CBN governor in ensuring macroeconomic stability and restoring investor confidence in the country. The LCCI DG mentioned that the Chamber was concerned about the state of the economy, particularly the volatile foreign exchange (forex) situation, high inflation, and general uncertainty in the country.

She said: “LCCI wishes to commend the CBN governor on his successful outing at the CIBN’s 58th Annual Bankers Dinner and the Grand Finale of the Institute’s 60th Anniversary. “However, we are concerned about the state of the economy, particularly the volatile foreign exchange situation, high inflation, and general uncertainty.

“Over the years, the Chamber has consistently expressed concerns about the implications of high inflation, high interest rate and unstable exchange rates on businesses and households. “The Chamber is aware of the enormous challenges and the up- hill task before the CBN in ensuring macroeconomic stability and restoring investors’ confidence.

“However, we note the inconsistencies between Federal Government’s vision of achieving a $ 1 trillion economy in the next six years and the medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF). “Meanwhile, macroeconomic projections in the MTEF state that the economy will grow by 3.76 per cent, 4.22 per cent, and 4.78 cent in 2024, 2025, and 2026, respectively. “We note that the projected growths are sub-optimal to achieve a $1 trillion GDP by 2029, which implies an average growth of 21 per cent over the next six years.”

Speaking further, the economic expert said: “The Chamber appreciates the intellectual humility of the governor in admitting the errors or mistakes of the past, particularly in the areas of corporate governance failures, diminished institutional autonomy of the CBN, deviation from the core mandate of the bank, and unorthodox use of monetary tools and foray into fiscal activities under the cover of development finance activities. “As we advance, we challenge the current CBN team to ensure professionalism and integrity and rebuild the trust of the general public,” she added.