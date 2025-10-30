LCCI Digests IMF’s Latest Assessment Of Nigeria’s Economy

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has disclosed that it is monitoring the discussions at the recently concluded World Bank-IMF Annual Meetings and particularly issues around Nigeria and the sub-Saharan Africa region.

The President of LCCI, Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, said in an interview with New Telegraph, in Lagos, that “we are expecting the region to maintain steady growth at 4.1 per cent in 2025, supported by ongoing macroeconomic stabilization and reform efforts in key economies, including Nigeria.

“However, the IMF cautions that this resilience cannot be taken for granted, as several countries, Nigeria among them, continue to grapple with significant macroeconomic vulnerabilities. “These include high debt levels, tight borrowing conditions, inflationary pressures, and overlapping fiscal and monetary challenges that could compound over time if not properly managed.”

Speaking on Nigeria’s context in the IMF report, Idahosa said: “For Nigeria, the report highlights both areas of progress and persistent risk. The IMF notes that debt servicing costs remain elevated, increasingly crowding out critical development and social expenditures.

“With an estimated $2.3 billion in external debt repayments due in 2025, Nigeria’s growing reliance on domestic borrowing has further pushed up the cost of capital and limited the flow of credit to the private sector. “This dynamic, often referred to as the bank–sovereign nexus, underscores the urgent need for improved debt management and a balanced fiscal approach that does not stifle enterprise growth or private investment.”

On the fiscal front, he stated that Nigeria had made commendable strides in digitalizing tax administration through e-filing, e-payment, and data-driven compliance systems. “Nonetheless, the IMF under scores the need to broaden the tax base, rationalize inefficient exemptions, and strengthen transparency and accountability to build public trust in the system.

“Enhanced domestic revenue mobilization remains essential to create the fiscal space needed for development spending without resorting to excessive borrowing. “Equally, greater debt transparency and more effective public financial management are key to restoring investor confidence, improving access to sustainable financing, and reducing the risks as- sociated with rising debt burdens,” he added.

In addition, the LCCI President stressed the macroeconomic vul- nerabilities linked to Nigeria’s dependence on oil exports amid declining global oil prices and subdued demand. “The IMF calls for sustained commitment to exchange rate flexibility, monetary policy credibility, and fiscal discipline to preserve stability, attract investment, and protect the economy from external shocks.

“These priorities align closely with the LCCI’s longstanding advocacy for sound, transparent, and market-driven economic management,” he said. The LCCI helmsman explained that “as the voice of the Nigerian private sector, the Chamber aligns with the IMF’s call for decisive and coherent policy action to reinforce macroeconomic stability.

“On fiscal policy, the LCCI advocates a comprehensive debt management framework that prioritizes concessional and productive borrowing. Rather than raising taxes, emphasis should be placed on revenue efficiency through technology-driven reforms, ac- countability, and transparent use of public funds.

“Regarding credit conditions, the chamber calls for urgent measures to reduce the crowding-out of private investment and foster a more liquid and competitive financial market to spur growth in manufacturing, trade, and services.”

In addition, the President stressed the importance of economic diversification, particularly as global oil prices soften. “A stronger focus on agro-processing, digital services, and light manufacturing will help reduce Nigeria’s vulnerability to external shocks while broadening its export base.

“The Chamber also reiterates the need for good governance, institutional reform, and central bank independence to build investor confidence and ensure that policy reforms yield tangible results for citizens and businesses alike. “Thus, the IMF’s latest assessment presents both a warning and an opportunity for Nigeria.

“While growth prospects remain positive, sustaining this momentum requires strong domestic policy execution, disciplined fiscal management, and deeper structural reforms,” he added.