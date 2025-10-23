LCCI, CPPE React To September Inflation Report

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has applauded report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), showing that Nigeria’s headline inflation rate eased significantly to 18.02 per cent in September 2025, down from 20.12 per cent in August.

Similarly, the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) also welcomed the continued moderation in Nigeria’s inflation rate — a significant indicator of improving macroeconomic conditions and policy traction. However, this marks the lowest inflation level in three years, reflecting encouraging progress toward economic stability and improved consumer confidence.

The Director General of LCCI, Dr Chinyere Almona, in a statement, explained that the Chamber commended ongoing fiscal and monetary policy coordination that has contributed to this downward trend, now sustained for six consecutive months.

She said that the notable moderation in food inflation to 16.87 per cent, alongside improved exchange rate stability and stronger naira performance, demonstrated that recent policy adjustments and supply-side interventions were beginning to take hold.

According to her, “this development, driven by a combination of improved agricultural output, moderated energy prices, and policy discipline, offers relief to households and businesses. “It provides a foundation for enhanced purchasing power, reduced production costs, and renewed investor optimism.

“The Chamber particularly acknowledges the Central Bank of Nigeria’s recent monetary policy easing and its impact in supporting liquidity and stimulating productive sectors.” However, while this decline in inflation is commendable, she pointed out “the LCCI stresses the need to consolidate these gains through sustained structural and policy consistency.

“Efforts must continue to improve logistics efficiency, enhance domestic food value chains, and ensure stable power and fuel supply, all of which are essential for sustaining lower prices and boosting competitiveness. “Nonetheless, the Chamber notes emerging cost pressures that may pose risks to the current disinflationary trend.

The recent increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) to about N1,000 per litre, coupled with gas supply disruptions caused by labour unrest by NUPENG and PENGASSAN, has led to a surge in domestic gas prices and inflicted a higher logistics cost burden on businesses.

“These developments are starting to push up energy and transportation costs, raise production expenses across industries, and ultimately be passed through to consumer prices,” Almona stated, adding that “these energy-related shocks, if sustained, may intensify inflationary pressures in the coming period under review, particularly through higher logistics expenses, increased food prices due to more expensive haulage, and elevated input costs for the manufacturing and service sectors.”

The LCCI, therefore, calls for proactive government engagement with industry stakeholders and labour unions to ensure energy supply stability and avert prolonged disruptions that could undermine recent macroeconomic gains. The Chamber urged policymakers to remain vigilant, given that inflation dynamics remain sensitive to global commodity prices, foreign exchange movements, and domestic fiscal conditions.

Strong coordination between fiscal and monetary authorities remains vital in maintaining this positive trajectory. The LCCI DG stressed: “The LCCI views the September inflation outcome as a strong signal of macroeconomic recovery and renewed stability.

“The Chamber, however, urges the government to remain focused on the ongoing reforms, implement social investment pro- grammes, and exercise much more caution with fiscal spending. “The latest figures, headline inflation eased to 18.02 per cent in September 2025 from 20.12 per cent in August, sustaining the downward trend that began earlier in the year.

“Month-on-month inflation also slowed marginally from 0.74 per cent to 0.72 per cent, while food inflation dropped sharply from 21.87 per cent in August to 16.87 per cent in September. “Similarly, core inflation moderated from 20.33% to 19.53 per cent.

“These developments suggest that inflationary pressures are gradually subsiding and that recent policy measures are beginning to yield results.” While this disinflation trajectory is commendable, the CPPE CEO said that inflation levels remain high and continue to erode household purchasing power, undermine consumer confidence, and weaken real incomes. He added that the gains achieved so far must, therefore, be consolidated through decisive and well-targeted policy actions.