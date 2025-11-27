LCCI, CPPE Laud Gradual Deceleration Of Headline Inflation

Following the recent release of the country’s Headline Inflation rate by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) for October 2025, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) have applauded the data, showing that headline inflation eased to 16.05 per cent and food inflation to 13.12 per cent.

Particularly, the private sector groups emphatically said that the data marked Nigeria’s seventh consecutive month of cooling prices.

To them, it is the clearest signal yet that economic pressures are beginning to loosen. The Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, explained that “the decisive drop, driven by softer food prices, a stronger currency, and improved harvest outcomes, offers a glimmer of stability for businesses struggling with rising costs and households strained by months of high food costs.

“Yet, with monthon-month inflation continuing to tick upward and sharp state-level disparities persisting, this progress remains fragile. “The monthly data on the headline figure tells a more complicated story. The month-on-month inflation climbed to 0.93 per cent in October, up from 0.72 per cent in September.

“It can be taken that while the broader trend is improving, shortterm price pressures remain a concern. “Most of our concerns come from the components of the food basket, which still carry the most significant weight in estimating Nigeria’s Consumer Price Index.

“We must remain focused on implementing policy interventions to improve food security and reduce the feeding costs of most households.”

According to her, “the LCCI urges policymakers to seize this moment to lock in gains through bold FX reforms, stronger food security systems, and decisive fixes to supplychain bottlenecks. “We also call on the business community to harness this emerging stability to reinvest, expand production, and stimulate job creation.

“Nigeria now stands at a pivotal turning point, one where coordinated action can transform easing inflation into lasting economic confidence and a more prosperous future for all.”

In his assertion, the CPPE Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Muda Yusuf, stated that Nigeria recorded a significant moderation in inflation in October 2025, marking one of the strongest single-month disinflation this year.

He explained that Headline inflation dropped from 18.02 per cent in September to 16.02 per cent driven by base effects, exchange rate stability, and improving macroeconomic fundamentals. Similarly, he stated that moderation was seen across food and core inflation indices.

He said: “However, inflationary pressures remain elevated in critical household sectors— including food, transportation, housing, utilities, education, and health— which jointly account for 84 per cent of inflation.

“Persistent structural weaknesses such as high logistics costs, energy challenges, security concerns in food-producing areas, and climate-related disruptions continue to constrain supply and limit the welfare gains of disinflation.”

“This policy brief outlines the inflation trends, identifies underlying pressures, and proposes targeted interventions to consolidate disinflation while addressing root causes of cost escalation.”

The CPPE helmsman stressed: “The sharp moderation in Nigeria’s October 2025 inflation rate represents a significant win for macroeconomic stability.

“However, the full welfare benefits are yet to be sufficiently felt by households due to persistent structural constraints—especially in food supply, transportation, energy, housing, and essential services. “To ensure that disinflation translates into real cost-of-living relief, Nigeria must undertake deliberate and sustained reforms across critical sectors.

“With coordinated monetary, fiscal, and structural policies, the current trajectory can be strengthened, broadened, and sustained.” Talking about the country’s macroeconomic space, Yusuf added, “Nigeria’s macroeconomic environment continued to stabilize in October 2025, reflected in a sharp deceleration in the inflation rate.

“The persistent downward trend is indicative of improving policy coordination in monetary, fiscal, and exchange rate management. “The magnitude of the October decline exceeded expectations, signaling stronger confidence in the ongoing reform agenda.

“This policy brief analyses the October inflation numbers released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), interprets the major drivers, and proposes concrete policy pathways to deepen and sustain macroeconomic relief for households and businesses.”