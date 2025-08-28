LCCI Cautions On Rising Costs, Others Despite Inflation Dip

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has expressed a mixed feelings about the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on inflation and capital importation released to the general public recently. The LCCI stated that while headline inflation has eased for the fourth consecutive month and capital inflows rose significantly in Q1 2025, the details revealed persisting structural weaknesses that continue to weigh on the economy.

The Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, who made known in Lagos, said Nigeria’s headline inflation rate dropped to 21.88 per cent in July 2025, down from 22.22 per cent in June and well below the 33.40 per cent recorded in July 2024. According to her, “this is a welcome progress and reflects the impact of recent reforms and changes in the CPI base year.

However, the month-onmonth inflation rate increased to 1.99 per cent in July, up from 1.68 per cent in June, showing that prices still rise in real time for households and businesses.” She pointed out that though inflation is moderating annually, food inflation remained elevated at 22.74 per cent year-onyear, with rural communities experiencing sharper monthly increases than urban centres.

According to her, “this persistent rise in food costs underscores the urgent need for targeted interventions in agriculture, rural infrastructure, and logistics efficiency to ease supply-side bottlenecks. “We need policy interventions that support more productive economic activities, create sufficient supply, make goods available at the right places, create jobs, and let businesses thrive in an enabling business environment.

“The interventions should deal with energy cost, power supply, logistics, infrastructure deficits, business process bottlenecks around licensing and registration, access to credit, and FOREX liquidity through non-oil exports.” On capital importation, Almona explained that Nigeria attracted $5.64 billion in Q1 2025, representing a 67 per cent yearon-year increase and 11 per cent growth quarter-on-quarter.

While this surge signals renewed investor interest, the structure of inflows raises concern. Over 90 per cent of total inflows were in portfolio investments, short-term funds chasing high yields in government securities. By contrast, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) plunged to $126.29 million, down 70 per cent from the previous quarter, accounting for just 2.24 per cent of total inflows.

To her: “This imbalance reveals that investors remain cautious about making long-term commitments to Nigeria’s real sector. “Particularly worrying is the continued decline in investment into manufacturing, which attracted only $129.92 million in Q1 2025, a 32 per cent drop from the same period in 2024.