LCCI Canvasses Additional Budget To Mining Sector Amid NASS’ N9bn Rejection

…Says mining sector key to GDP re-basement

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), has disclosed that it is backing the decision of the Joint National Assembly Committee on Solid Minerals over its rejection of the proposed N9 billion capital budget for the mining sector in the 2025 budget, thereby seeking an increase in the sector’s budget allocation, considering the critical role mining sector’s play in boosting Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth.

The President/Chairman of Council, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr Gabriel Idahosa stated in his address on the state of the economy event in Lagos yesterday, that the mining sector was one critical sector in the economy that is currently hoisting most sensitive critical natural resources that the current administration is targeting at towards rebasing the country’s GDP this year.

Idahosa explained that more additional funding in terms of budget allocation is needed for the sector to deliver on its promise because it has demonstrated the capacity to contribute more to Nigeria’s GDP amid the recent licensing directives from the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals that have led to higher mining fees for the economy.

The LCCI president said: “Nigeria’s mining sector has demonstrated the capacity to contribute more to our GDP if activities in this sector are better managed.

“The recent licensing directives from the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals that have led to higher mining fees have caused ripples in the sector that need regulatory attention. “We call for more consultations amongst the relevant stakeholders in the mining sector.

“The mining sector is plagued by illegal operations and unethical practices. Weak law enforcement and pervasive corruption exacerbate these issues, undermining human rights and deterring legitimate investment in the sector. “The government must strengthen regulatory oversight and enforcement in the mining sector.”

He continued, “Establishing specialized mining marshals and collaborating with international organizations can help monitor and eliminate illegal mining activities. “Additionally, implementing and enforcing strict labour laws will protect vulnerable populations, particularly children, from exploitation.”

