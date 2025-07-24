LCCI Boss Seeks Reform Policies To Boost Investor Confidence

The President/Chairman of Council, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, has disclosed that there is a need to strengthen investor confidence through predictable policy environments, legal clarity, and responsive governance.

Specifically, Idahosa explained that regulatory agencies must avoid abrupt decisions that increase the cost and complexity of doing business in the country.

Idahosa, who stated this in an interview with New Telegraph in Lagos, said that the private sector, particularly small and mediumscale enterprises, continued to navigate a challenging operating environment marked by high energy costs, regulatory uncertainty, limited credit access, and infrastructure deficiencies.

He stated that businesses across sectors, including manufacturing, agro-processing, trade, and logistics, faced significant obstacles in their quest for profitability and scale.

“As the foremost voice of the private sector in Nigeria, the LCCI is committed to driving discourse that promotes enterprise, policy consistency, competitiveness, and sustainable development.

“As we review the first half of the year, we must appreciate both the progress made and the structural issues hindering inclusive growth.

In the first two quarters of 2025, Nigeria’s economy recorded a modest GDP growth rate, mainly driven by services, telecommunications, and some recovery in oil production.

“However, inflationary pressures have remained elevated, mainly due to high food prices, energy costs, currency depreciation, and disruptions in logistics and supply chains.

“Headline inflation continues to hover around uncomfortable double-digit levels, eroding purchasing power and increasing business costs.

“Although the Central Bank of Nigeria has responded with tighter monetary policy and interest rate hikes, inflation remains stubborn and poses a significant challenge to private investment and household consumption.

“Meanwhile, despite reforms aimed at unification and increased transparency, the foreign exchange market still suffers from illiquidity, speculative tendencies, and a lack of investor confidence.

“These macroeconomic imbalances must be addressed with greater urgency and coordination across fiscal and monetary institutions,” he added.

The LCCI President stressed that power supply remained erratic, fuel prices are volatile, and security challenges persist, especially for agribusinesses and transport operators.

According to him, a significant development in 2025 has been the passage and implementation of the New Nigeria Tax Act, aimed at improving nonoil revenue, broadening the tax base, and enhancing compliance through digital platforms.

He noted: “We must also recognize areas of resilience and innovation. The technology ecosystem continues to evolve, with fintechs, e-commerce, and digital platforms providing new models for job creation and service delivery.

“The creative industries and segments of the agricultural value chain have demonstrated strong adaptability and export potential.

“However, for this resilience to translate into sustained growth, there must be a deliberate strategy to de-risk the environment and create incentives for longterm investments.”

Idahosa added: “As stakeholders in economic development, we call for deeper collaboration between the public and private sectors. “There is a need to strengthen investor confidence through predictable policy environments, legal clarity, and responsive governance.

“Regulatory agencies must avoid abrupt decisions that increase the cost and complexity of doing business. “The government must also prioritize infrastructure financing, ease of tax compliance, digitization of public services, and institutional reforms that enhance transparency and reduce the cost of governance.

“As a Chamber, we remain available to support the policy development process with data, feedback, and engagement.”

He further stated: “Despite the challenges confronting us, Nigeria remains a land of vast economic promise.

Our youthful population, abundant natural resources, entrepreneurial energy, and strategic location make us uniquely positioned to become a regional powerhouse in innovation, manufacturing, and agribusiness.

“The digital economy continues to offer exponential possibilities, especially in areas like health tech, education, logistics, and financial services.”

The LCCI helmsman explained that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) presented opportunities for regional trade expansion, value chain integration, and industrialization.