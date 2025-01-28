LCCI Backs Telcos’ 50% Tariff Hike Amid Macroeconomic Headwinds

Share

Following the Nigerian Communications Commission’s (NCC) green light approval to telecommunications (telecoms) companies to increase their tariffs by up to 50 per cent last week, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), has expressed its support for the 100 per cent increase, saying the service sector is facing burdens of macroeconomic headwinds in all ramifications.

In particular, the LCCI noted that factors such as rising energy costs, rising price of network equipment, inflation, and currency depreciation have placed a heavy financial burden on the telecoms operators in the country.

The Director-General of LCCI, Dr Chinyere Almona, made this known in a statement released to the media yesterday, saying that the telecoms tariff has attracted mixed reactions all over the country, but that the move by telecom providers to increase tariff was meant to mitigate the rising cost of operations in Nigeria, “which is now very expensive.”

The LCCI DG pointed out that a robust digital infrastructure will support innovation across all sectors of the Nigerian economy. The statement read: “Telecom services have become a critical part of our lifestyle and business.

However, the telcos must remain competitive to deliver the best quality of services to businesses that can leverage technology to save some costs. In Nigeria, the current operating environment in the telecommunications sector has become too expensive for the telcos to operate profitably.

“Factors such as rising energy costs, the increasing price of network equipment, inflation, and currency depreciation have placed a heavy financial burden on the operators. “Telecom providers have resorted to increasing tariffs to mitigate the rising cost.” Almona agreed that the recent hike in telecoms tariff has attracted mixed reactions, adding:

“While this hike may offer relief for the operators, it risks placing additional strain on consumers, particularly those in lowerincome brackets. “Another factor of consideration by most stakeholders is that Nigerian citizens and businesses deserve better services from the operators and more robust regulation from the government.

