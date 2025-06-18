LCCI Backs NBS’ May Inflation Report, Urges FG To Address Insecurity

Share

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has given its support to the latest report from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showing that Nigeria’s headline inflation rate eased to 22.97 per cent in May 2025, down from 23.71 per cent in April 2025.

The Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, who stated this in a statement made available to New Telegraph yesterday, said that the report marked a positive, albeit modest, shift in the country’s inflation trajectory after several months of persistent increases.

According to her, the marginal decline may have been driven by the consistent monetary tightening by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), including interest rate adjustments and liquidity control mechanisms.

However, she noted that this improvement must be viewed cautiously, considering prevailing structural risks and looming food production and distribution shocks.

Almona said: “The recent spate of herdsmen-farmers clashes in the middle-belt region and flooding disasters are negative signals capable of limiting food harvest this year.

“Logistics and supply chain risks also loom on the back of the current escalations in the Middle East and the deadlocked ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine.

“Importing fuel and other products may become more expensive as oil prices have risen due to unabating tensions and trade wars.

“These shocks pose significant risks to food availability and prices, which could drive food inflation — an essential component of the headline inflation index — in the third and fourth quarters of 2025.

She, however, observed that reforms in the oil and gas sector slowed down fuel price increases recorded earlier in the year, saying that the naira for crude and the mandated crude supply to local refineries should be sustained.

She further said: “The CBN should maintain prudent monetary policy while improving credit access to productive sectors, especially agriculture and manufacturing, to stimulate supply-side responses to inflation.

The stoppage of government ways and means provisions should be sustained no matter the pressure.

