LCCI Backs CBN New Processing Fees On Cash Deposits 

…Says new directive to benefit businesses, economy

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), has commended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on its intention to suspend processing fees on cash deposits for individuals making cash deposits above N500,000 and corporates above N3,000,000 subject to processing charges of two per cent and three per cent, respectively.

The LCCI disclosed that the move by the Apex Bank would undoubtedly have positive implications for the Nigerian business community and also, bring several benefits to businesses and the broader economy.

The LCCI Director-General, Dr. Chinyere Almona, made this known in a release in Lagos yesterday that the Chamber recognized that this proactive action would eliminate an additional financial burden on businesses and individuals, contributing to a more conducive business environment.

Precisely, the CBN outlined in the “Guide to Charges by Banks, Other Financial Institutions, and Non-Bank Financial Institutions,” issued on December 20, 2019, under reference FPR/DIR/GEN/CIR/07/042, individuals making cash deposits above N500,000 and corporates above N3,000,000 were subject to processing charges of two per cent and three per cent, respectively. The CBN’s announcement, effective immediately and lasting until April 30, 2024.

Almona explained: “This move aligns with the government’s commitment to improving Nigeria’s ranking on the global ease of doing business index, and this also demonstrates responsiveness to the needs of the business community, fostering trust in the regulatory framework landscape.

“Thus, the Chamber commends CBN for its forward-thinking approach to supporting businesses and enhancing economic activities by suspending processing fees on cash deposits.

“We believe this decision will have a far-reaching positive impact on businesses, contribute to economic growth, and strengthen the overall business climate in Nigeria.”