LCCI Applauds Tinubu’s Decision to Slash Entourage Size

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has commended President Bola Tinubu’s recent decision to reduce the entourage for both domestic and international travels by 60 per cent, saying the move is good for the economy and governance in the country. In particular, the Chamber suggested that the move be seen as a decisive step to curb excessive travel spending and align with the need for financial prudence in the management of public funds. It added that the measures were also extended to all federal ministries, departments, and agencies, as well as the offices of the President, Vice President, and the wives of both officials.

The Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, explained in a release that the reduction in the entourage size was a commendable step toward cost-cutting. She said: “The LCCI is pleased that the government is heeding the incessant calls for the reduction of the cost of governance. More importantly, the president’s decision to lead by example via the implementation of these measures will set a precedent for government officials at various levels to follow suit, fostering a culture of fiscal responsibility and accountability. “The President has set the right tone at the top of a more prudent government and organised private sector expects this to cascade to all levels for it to have a significant impact across board.

“Therefore, ministries, departments, and agencies need to adjust their bureaucratic operational procedures to accommodate the new limits. It is also expected that this level of fiscal discipline will be implemented by state governors, members of the National Assembly, and state Houses of Assembly.” Almona added: “The President’s emphasis on aligning the prudence of government officials with that of Nigerian citizens reflects a commitment to prioritise the well-being of the nation and its people. This is crucial at a time when economic challenges require stringent fiscal measures.

“The LCCI is of the view that there might be resistance from some government officials accustomed to larger entourages, and enforcing compliance could face challenges. Therefore, clarification on the sanctions for non- compliance would be essential to ensure effective implementation. “The LCCI commends the President for his commitment to financial prudence and encourages a transparent and accountable system of implementing the directives, with continuous engagement to address concerns that may arise during the adjustment period. “The decision to align government spending with the realities faced by Nigerian citizens is a step in the right direction for sustainable economic management.”