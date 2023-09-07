LCCI: Agencies, Inflation Eroding Ease Of Doing Business Agenda

The desire by the Federal Government to see the country become more business friendly is facing more frustration as agencies of government and sustained inflation have continued to work against the Ease of Doing Business agenda. Besides the obvious lack of infrastructure to see the agenda through, issues of multiple taxation and deliberate churning out of unfriendly policies have also been the bane of business growth in the country.

Lamenting the development in a chat with New Telegraph in Lagos, the Deputy President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, explained that ease of doing business in the country was being eroded by government agencies, thereby impacting negatively on the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). According to him, businesses are being confronted with sundry economic challenges in all fronts.

He said: “Nigeria is a place to do business and Nigeria also happens to do more, starting with Lagos State and other states in Nigeria. I think it’s also very important to understand the power of public pri- vate partnership. “You know, we have gone from recovering from COV- ID-19, recession to dealing with issues around inflation rate, foreign exchange fluctuation and all that. “So the best thing is that everything around trade now has to be re-imagined.

Imagine this, it takes a Nigerian exporter a short time to get to India, than it takes the same Nigerian exporter to go to Botswana for the same trade. So, we also have to re-imagine how we access different countries in Africa. “We also need to re-imagine how we do here in Nigeria. If I can’t trade with my neigbours here in Ghana, Cameroon, Benin Republic effectively, then we have to go back to the genesis of what we all trade on.

The renowned chartered accountant also revealed that revenue of organisations were declining sharply amidst the impacts of elevated inflaton in the economy. He said that consumer spending was adversely impacted by elevated inflaton (food 25.3 percent and core inflation 20.06 per cent rates) and fuel price (140 per cent increase after subsidy removal), culminating in business revenue decine in the short term.

According to him, elevated inflation serves as a significant sign of underlying macroeconomic weaknesses, and neglecting to tackle the underlying causes will exacerbate constraints on economic expansion and elevate the unemployment rate in the country. He said: “It’s important to note that addressing inflation is a complex and long-term endeavor that requires a coordinated effort from various stakeholders, including the government, central bank, private sector, and civil society.

“A combination of these recommendations, tailored to Nigeria’s specific economic circumstances can help mitigate inflationary pressures and promote sustained economic growth.” Idahosa added: “What I want to mention to you is that the export component matters. If you look at the numbers in the last six months, Nigeria generated about $2.5 billion in foreign exchange earnings from trade alone. “That is small amount compared to the responsibilities and applications that Nigeria has. “So what is there is, we have to really make sure this thing stops.

I want to say there is alot we can do together, it will involve some level of innovation, thinking about social welfare. “We have to think about competitiveness, and lastly, the human capital that we have here is so important. “There is nothing better than the human capital we have here in Lagos State and Nigeria in general.That human capital is what we export to the rest of the world by japa. “So, we have to once again think about how we can re- imagine how that should be done and bring back that human talents to improve our productivity and efficiency and grow this market that God has given us.”