LCCI: 33m Nigerians To Face High Level Hunger In June

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has said about 33 million Nigerians are at the risk of severe hunger by the middle of the current year.

The Chamber, therefore, tasked the Federal Government to recognise the pivotal role of food security in national stability, urging it to adopt a multi-pronged approach to tackling insecurity, which is critical for agricultural resurgence.

In addition, the Chamber said that Nigeria was experiencing a severe food security crisis, with projections indicating that 33.1 million people would face high level food insecurity by June. It said the alarming situation was driven by

