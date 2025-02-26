LCCI: 15% Port Tariff Hike Will Raise Expenses On Imported Raw Materials

Share

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has acknowledged the Nigerian Ports Authority’s (NPA) recent announcement of a 15 per cent upward review in port tariffs, marking the first adjustment since 1993.

Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, in a press release in Lagos yesterday, said that the NPA cited the necessity of aligning Nigeria’s port infrastructure and equipment with global standards to enhance competitiveness as the primary reason for this increase.

She pointed out that there was need to consider a spread of any additional and necessary cost burden on businesses at this time, therefore seeking for reverse of the new port tariff charges at the gateways.

According to her, “the convergence of a high interest rate at 27.50 per cent, inflationary pressures raging at above 34 per cent, a comparatively weak currency exchange at about N1,500 to a dollar, and a reduced per capita income at a low of $835 poses a high burden on businesses.

“We need to consider a spread of any additional but necessary cost burden on businesses at this time. While the proposed tariff increase by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) aims to modernise port facilities, it carries significant economic implications that must be addressed.”

Almona noted that one major concern was the increased cost of doing business, as higher port charges will raise operational expenses for companies relying on imported raw materials and machinery.

This, in turn, may lead to increased production costs, which could be passed on to consumers, driving inflation upward. “While the NPA argues that Nigeria’s port tariffs remain among the lowest in the region, port competitiveness depends on more than just tariffs.”

“Factors such as operational efficiency, number of procedures, and unforeseen fees play a crucial role in determining the overall cost of using Nigerian ports,” the LCCI DG stated, adding that “Nigeria can learn valuable lessons from countries with lower port charges. “Improving efficiency by reducing process delays and optimising port operations can lead to significant cost savings.

Meanwhile, LCCI has urged the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment (ITI), Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, to look for ways to accelerate the country’s economic diversification and industrialisation through the Federal Government’s current reforms ongoing in the country.

Director-General, LCCI, Almona, made this known when the Chamber hosted the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, on a courtesy visit to discuss opportunities and challenges around trade and investment in Nigeria at the LCCI corporate head office in Victoria Island, Lagos.

