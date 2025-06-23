LBS: Nigeria’s Capital Market Poised For League Of Emerging Markets Amid Reforms

Share

In a sweeping mid-year outlook titled “The Clairvoyant Economist Speaks,” the Lagos Business School (LBS) has declared that Nigeria’s capital market stands at the threshold of structural transformation, buoyed by synchronized reforms, digital acceleration, and renewed investor engagement.

Once relegated to the periphery of global finance as a Frontier Market, Nigeria’s bourse is now inching toward a more credible emerging market identity—driven not merely by sentiment, but by hard-nosed macroeconomic recalibration and corporate reinvention.

“The Nigerian Exchange has become a microcosm of the broader economic reset. While challenges abound, the trajectory is positive,” the report affirms, offering a rare blend of realism and optimism for the second half of 2025.

Indeed, the capital market’s 12.5% year-on-year rise—capped by a historic 5.6% monthly rally in May—underscores a burgeoning investor appetite and an institutional shift toward resilience.

Once dismissed as volatile and opaque, the Nigerian capital market is now being reappraised as an undervalued gem in the Emerging Markets mosaic. According to the LBS report, this rally is not a flash in the pan.

It reflects deeper structural undertones: enhanced regulatory clarity, improving macroeconomic indicators, and a pivot toward domestic capital mobilization.

The NGX All-Share Index’s performance signals a resurgence of confidence from both foreign portfolio investors and local institutional players, drawn to frontier assets offering inflation-beating yields.

LBS analysts spotlight a surge in foreign interest— nudged by exchange rate unification, a more transparent Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), and a slowly liberalizing foreign exchange market. Policy reforms are starting to coalesce into a more predictable economic environment.

Investor confidence is rising in key sectors such as banking, energy, and infrastructure, where digitization and fiscal alignment are unlocking growth. Corporate performance in the first quarter of 2025 mirrors this narrative.

Five top-performing firms examined by the report posted an average 119% increase in profit after tax, with share prices rallying 29% year-todate.

Collectively, they generated ₦3.4 trillion in revenue—a 32 per cent jump—while shedding exposure to FX shocks by raising ₦3 trillion in local currency debt, up 99% from the previous year. “Local debt is proving to be not only cheaper but also more agile,” the report notes.

“Cor – porates are leveraging this to bridge operational funding gaps without risking forex exposure.” In the telecoms space, a capital expenditure arms race is redefining market dynamics.

MTN Nigeria led with $274 million in CAPEX and a net income of $83.9 million in Q1, consolidating its dominant 52% subscriber share. Airtel Nigeria, while spending a more modest $64 million, secured a $38.4 million profit and retained a 33.9% market stake.

Smaller operators, however, are being pushed to the margins. “The telecom market is quickly becoming a two-horse race,” warns LBS. “Smaller players will require transformative capital and operational scale to remain relevant.”

