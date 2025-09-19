LBIC Ends Long Wait, Declares First Dividend

For the first time in more than a decade, shareholders of Lagos Building Investment Company (LBIC) are smiling to the bank. The mortgage-focused financial institution, once mired in negative earnings and muted growth, has declared a dividend payout, a milestone hailed as the clearest evidence yet of its financial resurgence.

The historic announcement came yesterday, September 18, 2025, at the company’s 20th Annual General Meeting in Lagos, where jubilant investors applauded both management and the board for delivering on a long-awaited promise. The dividend, set at N6.12 kobo per share, amounts to N237.6 million and marks a watershed in the institution’s four-decade journey.

The payout underscores the scale of LBIC’s turnaround under the leadership of its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Olusola Faleye, and Chairman, Hakeem Ogunniran. Between 2023 and 2024, the company posted striking improvements across key performance indicators: gross earnings soared by 58 per cent to N2.54 billion, profit before tax climbed 40 per cent to N1.16 billion, while profit after tax advanced 36 per cent.

For Ogunniran, the dividend is more than a financial gesture; it is the culmination of painstaking work to cleanse the balance sheet. “Over the past four years, we have worked to wipe off inherited negative earnings and turn around the financial fortunes of the bank,” he told shareholders.

“Having successfully achieved that objective, we are now in a position to reward investors for their patience and loyalty.” He commended management and staff for steering the institution through turbulent economic headwinds, noting that LBIC has proven its resilience and is now primed for sustainable growth.

While the dividend attracted the loudest applause, Faleye emphasized that LBIC’s resurgence was the product of a deeper transformation strategy. He described 2024 as “a pivotal moment in LBIC’s evolution,” crediting the rebound to a comprehensive modernization programme aimed at strengthening efficiency, enriching customer experience, and delivering long-term value.

Among the initiatives rolled out were a core banking upgrade, integration of electronic tax systems, and the relaunch of mobile and internet banking platforms. These, Faleye argued, were not merely technology upgrades but “strategic enablers of LBIC’s mission to democratize housing finance and empower Lagosians in Nigeria’s most lucrative rental and homeownership market.”