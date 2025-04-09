Lazio Hit Road For Another Victory?

Share

Lazio head to Norway for the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final aiming to continue some strong away form. Sunday’s victory at Atalanta was their third win in four on the road, which included a win at AC Milan.

The Biancocelesti have won four of their five away games in the Europa League this term, with their only slip coming in a visit to Braga in their final game of the League Phase.

The Italian outfit should be a threat to Bodo Glimt, with the hosts progressing to the last eight despite struggling for clean sheets.

Both teams have scored in nine of their last 10 matches in this competition, while they’ve conceded 1.8 Expected Goals or more on seven occasions in Europe this term. The hosts do have a strong scoring record, particularly at home.

They’ve netted in all six of their home Europa League games this term, with forward Kasper Hogh playing a key role in that.

He’s scored five times in their last three home European games and he’s netted in five straight games across all competitions. Back the forward to score as Lazio continue their strong away form.

