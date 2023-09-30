Layi Wasabi, Kiriku, Others Win At Nigerian Comedy Awards

It was a star-studded event at the maiden editions of the Nigeria Comedy Awards held recently at the prestigious Eko Hotel Convention Center, Lagos. The debut edition recognized the outstanding contributions, by certain individuals and organizations, creatives in the comedy industry amongst others.

Popular content creator and comedian, Layi Wasabi clinched the Revelation of the year category, ‘Posthumous Award’ be- stowed on Late Sam Loco Efe and Gbenga Adeboye, ‘Best Comedy Kid’, Kiriku, and ‘Best Comedy Cartoonist’, Dada Adekola; for which all five each received N1m in addition to their plaques.

Hosted by energy queen, Kiekie, the night witnessed electrifying performances by 2Baba, 9ice, dance drama by Segun Adefila’s Crown Troupe of Africa; and hilarious standup comedy by Akpororo, and Damola; while the Chairman of wapTV – Wale Adenuga MFR marked his 75th birthday, and launched his biography book titled ‘The Unusual Biography of Wale Adenuga MFR;

A Pencil in the Hand of the Creator’ which is currently available on Amazon and several E-Book platforms with physical copies soon to be announced. According to Wole Adenuga, Co-Executive Producer, Nigeria Comedy Awards,

“We appreciate the immense support from Lagos State Government and other brands who partnered with us to ensure that the event surpassed even our highest expectations.