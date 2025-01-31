Layi Wasabi, KieKie, Others take the Runway at the African Creators Summit

Share

The African Creators Summit took an unexpected turn as top content creators brought their personalities to life on the runway, showcasing not just style, but the growing intersection of fashion and digital culture. Among the standout moments was Layi Wasabi, who made his runway debut, stepping confidently in bold pieces from I.N Official. known for his humour and sharp wits, Wasabi’s look – a blend of street style with high-fashion elements-perfectly matched his personality, with the designer’s edgy, contemporary designs adding a playful edge to the show.

KieKie, whose social media presence is as dynamic as her fashion choices, turned heads in a red-and-black creation by Moofa Studio. The outfit exuded confidence and flair, showcasing the designer’s craftsmanship and Kiekie’s ability to command attention both on and off the screen.

Lasisi Elenu, a household name known for his expressive personality, gave a show in a vivid red traditional ensemble from On Point Clothing NG. His walk down the runway was an embodiment of the fusion of traditional African attire with contemporary fashion trends.

The collaborative fashion show, held at the African Creators Summit, was a powerful reminder of how creators and designers are shaping the future of fashion. It was more than just a show— it was a celebration of creativity, cultural exchange, and the undeniable influence of digital stars in the world of fashion.

