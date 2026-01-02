Popular Nigerian content creator and comedian, Layi Wasabi, has spoken warmly about the role music star Davido and the Adeleke family have played in his journey.

This is as the 27-year-old Nollywood actor described the family as some of his strongest pillars of support, even before his rise to fame.

In a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Layi reflected on his early days in the entertainment industry and the encouragement he received from Davido long before he became a household name.

According to the skit maker, the award-winning singer consistently showed belief in his talent at a time when he was still trying to find his footing.

“Davido has been my most supportive friend, even before I became known,” Layi said. “He and his family have always stood by me.”

The comedian went on to praise the entire Adeleke family, highlighting their openness, generosity, and genuine interest in supporting creative talents around them.

He specifically mentioned Tunji Adeleke, whom he described as a close friend and a constant source of motivation throughout his journey.

“Tunji Adeleke is someone I’m very close to. The whole family has been incredibly kind and supportive from the very beginning,” Layi added. “They made me feel welcomed and encouraged, and that meant a lot to me.”

Layi’s comments have since drawn positive reactions from fans, many of whom commended the strong bond between the entertainer and the popular music family.

The tribute also offered a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes support system that has helped shape his rising career in Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

The skit maker concluded by expressing gratitude to Davido and the entire Adeleke family, describing them as people who have remained consistent in their support regardless of fame or success.