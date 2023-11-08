Laycon Celebrates 30th Birthday In Prisoner’s Outfit

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘Lockdown’ winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, better known as Laycon on Wednesday celebrated his 30th birthday in a prisoner’s outfit.

Taking to his Instagram page, he shared photos of himself in a prisoner’s outfit as he announced his 30th birthday to his fans and followers with the caption, “Breaking Free”.

The reality star who recently bagged his Master’s degree in the United States referred to himself as a Conny.

He wrote: “CHAPTER 30: Breaking Free !!! Happy Birthday, Conny.”

Reacting to his post, former colleague and lockdown housemate, Vee Iye prayed against him being a prisoner.

Vee wrote: “You will not be a prisoner IJN”.

Other celebrities including Pere, Ozo, Dorathy Bachor, Ric Hassani, DJ Neptune, Saskay, and Whitemoney, amongst others, stormed his comment section with birthday wishes and prayers.

richassani wrote: “Yo yo! Happy birthday bro bro!”

ilebayee said: “Happy Birthday @itslaycon ✨”

deejayneptune “Happy birthday bro”

officialsaskay wrote: “Happy Birthday Laycon❤️”

thedorathybachor penned: “Happy Birthday Conny God bless you, my friend ”

officialozo__ wrote: “Happy birthday many more years stay blessed ♥️”

whitemoney__ wrote: “Happy birthday Laylayyy”

itz_praise said: “Happy Birthday Lekan ❤️”

