Lawyers: Why Atiku’s May Not Unseat Tinubu

Lawyers yesterday said that the Chicago State University certificate suit filed by the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Atiku Abubakar will have no legal effect on President Bola Tinubu’s election . The lawyers, who spoke with Sunday Telegraph opined that Atiku’s suit has become an academic exercise with the stage the appeal is at the moment. They noted that irrespective of what Atiku comes up with, such will not have any serious effect on the Tinubu’s election .

Atiku, a former Vice President of Nigeria, has asked the US Court to compel Chicago State University to produce documents, information or objects on President Tinubu or to permit inspection of premises in a civil action. Atiku filed the fresh suit a few days after the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) dismissed his petition against Tinubu’s election in the February 25 presidential election.

The former Vice President believes that the fresh suit against the Chicago State University on Tinubu’s certificate and information will facilitate his chances of over- turning the judgment of the PEPC at the Supreme Court as he is challenging the tribunal’s verdict at apex court. In the said suit , Atiku is seeking true and correct copy of any diploma for a Bachelor of Science degree issued by CSU in 1979;

a true and correct copy of any diploma issued by CSU in 1979 to Tinubu; true and correct copies of any diplomas issued by CSU (other than to Mr. Tinubu) that contain the same font, seal, signatures, and wording (other than the name of the recipient and the specific degree awarded) as contained in Exhibit C, which purports to be a CSU diploma issued to Tinubu on or about June 22, 1979. Other documents the PDP presidential candidate is requesting from the CSU are true and correct copies of any CSU documents relating to Tinubu that were certified by Ja- mar C.

Orr, Esq; and a declaration, and all communications to or from CSU concerning the certification of such documents by Jamar C. Orr, Esq., during the period August 1, 2022, to August 1, 2023. However , the United States district court for the Northern district of Illinois on September 19 granted Atiku Abubakar’s request seeking the release of President Bola Tinubu‘s academic records by Chicago State University (CSU). A memorandum signed by Jeffrey Gilbert, US magistrate judge, reads:

“This matter is before the Court on Atiku Abubakar’s application pursuant to 28 U.S.C. 1782 for an order directing discovery from Chicago State University for use in a foreign proceeding (“Application”) [ECF No. 1]. For the reasons discussed below, the application is granted”. The court however on September 19, held that Atiku’s application for discovery outweighs Tinubu’s plea for protection under the privacy law.

Tinubu, had however pleaded with a United States District Judge, Nancy Maldonado, to order Chicago State University to protect his privileged information such as admission records, transcripts and gender and release only his certificate to the legal team of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The motion was filed by the president’s lawyer, Christopher Carmichael, who stressed that ‘the most critical fact has already been clearly and unequivocally established’ by Tinubu’s alma mater Tinubu had, among other grounds, for the denial of Atiku’s request submitted that Judge Gilbert erred in directing the CSU to release documents bordering on Tinubu’s Diploma certificate, transcripts and admission letter amongst others.

Lawyers React

Reacting, a lawyer Former Special Prosecutor, Special Presidential Investigation Panel for Recovery of Public Properties, Tosin Ojaomo, said that, ” it is most unfortunate that the legal team of Atiku may be thinking that they can bring in the certificate saga as a new evidence at the Supreme Court but the nature of election matter is sue generis to the extent that such a new evidence, if received, cannot be accommodated at the appellate hearing since it was not pleaded within the 21 days which is mandatory to file the petition.

“What most Nigerians don’t know is that the current Electoral Act has done more damage than good to our electoral jurisprudence in Nigeria, the removal of Section 34 of the old Electoral Act which allows any Nigeria who believed a candidate is not qualified to contest or has lied under oath to approach the court has suddenly evaporated from our Electoral laws after the passage of the new Electoral Act.

“None of this opposition party members complained then. It is now the position of our law in Nigeria today that anything that bothers on infraction which amount to disqualification of a candidate has now been smuggled into the arena of internal affairs of a political party. The question is that are the electors not the final determinants at the general election?

“If the candidates of the political parties are the only people to be voted by members of their political party and to be the people those candidates will rule, then no qualms, we are currently in an electoral conundrum in Nigeria. What is more baffling is that even in the same political party, only an aspirant, who participated in the primary election can challenge a candidate of the party, who emerged via the primary election.

“It is obvious that the wild chase for the educational qualifications of President Tinubu at this point is like chasing a shadow as it has no bearing or legal relevance to his victory at the poll and the pending case at the Supreme Court. The law is trite that a party bound by its pleadings, the rules of departure is not allowed in election matters. Once the petition is filed, the party cannot bring a new evidence, which is at variance to the grounds of petition filed.

“There is nowhere in Atiku’s petition where it was stated that Tinubu forged his certificate. What they are saying is that he is not qualified to contest the election, the issue of certificate forgery was not specifically pleaded and apart from that forgery being a criminal offence when it is being proved via election petition, the burden is higher as it must be proved beyond reasonable doubt.