Lawyers Push Against Tenure System in Judiciary

Lawyers have spoken against moves by the House of Representatives to limit the tenure of heads of court in the country to five years. They said such arrangement is alien to the age-long tradition in the judiciary. TUNDE OYESINA reports

Some senior lawyers have kicked against a Bill under consideration at the House of Representatives for the introduction of tenure arrangement for heads of courts in the country.

The lawyers while querying the rationale behind the introduction of the Bill, insisted that it is capable of derailing the agelong tradition of headship in the third arm of government.

The Bill, sponsored by the lawmaker representing Darazo/ Ganjuwa Federal Constituency, Mansur Manu Soro, is for “an act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to provide for tenured appointment of heads of courts at both the Federal and State judiciary, (HB 1701)”. Specifically , the Bill is seeking the alteration of Section 29 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended ) to include a subsection.

The proposed sub-section stipulates that “any judicial officer appointed as Chief Justice of Nigeria, President of Court of Appeal, Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, President of the National Industrial Court, Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Judge of a State, Grand Khadi of Sharia Court of Appeal of a State, shall serve for a five-year non-renewable term and return to their previous role as judges or shall retire if retirement age is attained – whichever comes first.

The Bill, according to its explanatory memorandum, is geared towards enhancing service efficiency and motivation of officers, and to address overstay in office. The Bill had however scaled the first reading.

Age-long tradition

The age-long tradition and practice in the judiciary is that heads of courts, including the Chief Justice of Nigeria and the President of the Appeal Court, hold offices until they attain their retirement age.

If a serving judicial officer joins the Bench early and rises to become the head of a court, he remains in office for no fixed years until he retires if he is not promoted to a higher court It is usually on rare occasion that such heads of court lose their seats to proven cases of misconducts while in office.

However, this is unlike what occurs in the legislature and the executive, where the heads of the two arms of government have fixed tenures of office. Various provisions of the 1999 Constitution provide that heads of the executive and the legislative arms of government shall hold office for four years except in rare cases, as well, when they are forcefully removed from office for misconduct.

NGO backs tenure arrangement

A non-governmental organization, Equity and Transparency, had in one of its campaign themed “Sanitizing the Judiciary” called for tenure inclusion for heads of court. Its Executive Director, Emmanuel Dijeh, had then called for a four-year term for all heads of Court.

“We are proposing based on the happenings in the judiciary that the headship of the judiciary should be reduced to tenureship, at least four years, as against staying in office till the age of retirement. “This is seen in other sectors of the administration such as the executive , legislative, academia, orthodox religious circles, etc.

The judiciary, which is the last hope of the common man should not be an exception as this will foster more transparency in the sector. “A situation where a head will remain in office till retirement can cause a lot of disservice to the judiciary”, Dijeh said.

Lawyers position

In the meantime, some senior lawyers have expressed shock and displeasure over the proposed Bill, calling for its immediate withdrawal. An Abuja-based lawyer, Daniel Ejimofor while opposing the Bill noted that the present members of the House of Representatives seems not to be abreast of the workings of the Judiciary.

He said: “I sincerely want to submit that the politics being played in others arms of government should not be brought to the judiciary. “I don’t see any reason whether in law or otherwise why a working system should be disrupted for a selfish motive of some people.

Nothing is wrong with the successorship and tenureship of heads of courts in the country and as such it should be left like that.There are other areas the legislative should look into asides the judiciary”. In his comments, a senior lawyer, Timilehin Ojo, noted that if the proposal is to be rated on merit, it would score zero.

“The legislators should know that judicial office is different from the other offices where they have tried limitation of tenure. “Putting tenure limitation for heads of courts will cause a lot of problems for the judiciary, and I foresee that it is the politicians that will reap its benefits.

This should not in anyway be accepted by the judiciary . “Judiciary should not be treated like a civil service, that is why the judiciary is not under civil service commission, but has its own regulatory body. In some states, for instance, if you have done eight years as a director, then you will shift and go. That is not salutary for judicial office.

“So, when someone is a Chief Judge or the Chief Justice of Nigeria, and he has more than five years in office before his elevation, he will now spend the five years as head of court and then come back to the rank and file. “Judicial office is not that kind of office where you can try that. If you have a chief judge who joins the Bench at a young age, others who are next to him will have to endure.

That is it. “Somebody cannot be a Chief Judge and after five years, he will become the youngest judge. Or after five years, where do you place him? Will he be number two? How do you revise the list? “So, I think that tradition will help us to understand that patience on its own is a virtue. If they are number two, stay until number one retires”, Ojo said. Another senior lawyer, Onesimus Ruya, was of the views that the Bill is dead on arrival.

He said: “This Bill being proposed is a threat to the unity and brotherhood that is existing in the judiciary by people who want to treat the judiciary as a political wing of Nigeria. “It should be noted that the executive is occupied by politicians, the legislature by politicians, but the judiciary is not occupied by politicians. “I humbly submit that to talk about how many years one will spend here and there, is not about those who elected them into office.

Heads of Court are not elected into offices like the executives and the legislature . “In America, there are some Supreme Court Justices who have clocked 75 years and they are still serving. Infact, the older the better”. In his comments, a rights activist, Abiodun Olugbemide, while opposing the Bill, asked the National Assembly to keep its eyes off the judiciary.

“For me, in all my years as a law student and now practicing, I have not heard that the present practice of remaining in office until retirement has caused problem for anybody. “You don’t just change for changing sake. Change is to solve a problem or prevent a problem. In this case, there is no problem at all. Rather, I see this Bill trying to create a problem.

“There must be some serious issues that afflict what we are practising before you change it. This is because, if you are not careful, in an attempt to change what you are changing, you may create different level of problem again. “It is like asking somebody who was a former President of Nigeria to become a minister in a subsequent regime.

It will be a bit invidious. The system we have been practising is working. I think they should just allow that to go on the way it is. You should not just be amending things because you just want to amend”, he said. On his part, Bright Enado said it is laughable that out of all the challenges confronting the nation, it is the issue of tenureship of heads of courts that is paramount to the legislators.

“How does it sound that one has been an head of court and later come back again as an ordinary judge?, he asked. “I don’t think that is a good idea at all. It is as if we are doing a turn-by-turn stuff. That you have done your five years, let me do mine. It looks too as if the people are there in order to rise to the position, rather than doing their jobs”, he added.

