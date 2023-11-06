Lawyers push against one-time final adjudication of election petition

Some senior lawyers have expressed their opposition to a proposition by a retired Justice of the Court of Appeal, Professor Mojeed Owoade, that the country should adopt a one-time final adjudication of election petitions.

The lawyers while baring their minds on the issue at the weekend insisted that the nation should maintain the present movement of appeals arising from election petition Tribunal to a superior court. They said Owoade’s suggestion is against the motive behind the hierarchical structure of courts in the country.

A retired Justice of the Court of Appeal, Professor Mojeed Owoade, had posited that a one-time final adjudication of election petitions would play a big role in reducing the workload of courts, save cost and uplift the standard of determination of election disputes.

He spoke at a one-day national convergence on citizens’ led engagement on judicial accountability in post-election justice delivery in Nigeria put together by a Civil Society Organization, the Action aid.

As part of structural and procedural reform to the Constitution and other electoral laws, Professor Owoade had sought the termination of election petition hearing at the Tribunal level once they are justiciably adjudicated upon by serving Justices of the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal and High Courts.

Among others, the former Appeal Court Justice suggested that only serving Justices of Supreme Court, Court of Appeal and High Court Judges on the watch of the National Judicial Council (NJC), for discipline when erred, should be saddled with the responsibilities of adjudicating in election petition matters.

For presidential election petition, Justice Owoade suggested a 7-man panel that should comprise three serving Justices of the Supreme Court to be supported by two Justices of the Court of Appeal and two High Court Judges.

The retired Appeal Court Justice canvassed for a panel of 5-member Judicial officers for governorship election petitions to include two Supreme Court Justices, two Justices of the Court of Appeal and a High Court Judge.

For the Senate, he proposed three Justices of the Court of Appeal and two High Court Judges to form a panel. As for petitions emanating from House of Representatives election, he canvassed for a panel of two Court of Appeal Justices and three High Court Judges.

“I suggest the elimination of all system of appeals in the adjudication of pre-election and election matters. I suggest a one-time Tribunal for all the categories of election without any further appeal to any other court in the hierarchy of courts.

“The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) and the President of the Court of Appeal in counsultation with three to four serving Chief Judges who are already members of the National Judicial Council (NJC) should be made to appoint members of Election Petition Tribunals.

“My personal suggestion in relation to election petitions is based on the assumption that it is generally agreed that adjudication in election and election- related matters should continue to be handled by serving Judicial officers including Judges and Justices as the case may be, rather than retired judicial officers.

“The reason for this is that serving judicial officers continue to be under the watchful eye of the National Judicial Council (NJC) which exercise supervisory and disciplinary powers over serving judicial officers.

“I consider that it is also generally agreed that the concept of a free and fair election involves fairness and efficiency in election adjudication.

“That in turn entails, but not limited to a non- partisan and truly Independent judiciary with men of integrity and learning capable of enhancing the rule of law”, the retired jurist said.

Election petition

An election petition is a process by which the outcome of any election is challenged. The applicable laws currently guiding election petitions in Nigeria include the Electoral Act 2022, Rules of Procedure for Election Petition, the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), and the extant Court/Tribunal Practice Direction.

A distinctive feature of election petition lies in the Courts and Tribunals with judicial powers to resolve election disputes. The 1999 constitution, as amended and Electoral Act 2022, establishes certain Tribunals and Courts with jurisdictional competencies.

*Section 285(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) confers the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly election Tribunals for each State of the Federation and the FCT with authority to entertain petitions on National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly elections.

*Section 285(2) of the 1999 constitution (as amended) stipulates that Governorship election Tribunals should hear and determine petitions for governorship elections.

*Section 239(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) stipulates that the Court of Appeal should adjudicate on petitions arising from presidential elections.

*Section 131(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 stipulates that Area Council Election Tribunal should resolve disputes relating to elections into the office of the Chairman and Councillors within the FCT.

Currently, appeals from any of the Tribunal which is the court of first instance move to the higher court.

New Telegraph Law findings showed that the jurisdiction of the Election Tribunal in Nigeria is established by the Constitution and electoral laws.

It encompasses both original and appellate jurisdiction, covering various types of elections and issues related to their conduct, outcome and legality. The expansion of its jurisdiction to include pre-election matters further enhances its role in ensuring fair and transparent electoral processes.

The jurisdiction of the Election Tribunal is rooted in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and is further defined and elaborated upon in various electoral laws and acts. Key provisions in the Constitution include:

Section 239: This section establishes the jurisdiction of election Tribunals to hear and determine petitions challenging the results of various elections, including those for the President, Governors, National Assembly members, and State House of Assembly members.

Section 285: This section outlines the time limits within which election petitions must be filed and the time frame within which the Tribunals must deliver judgements.

Election Tribunal jurisdiction

The jurisdiction of Election Tribunal can be broadly categorized into two main types. These are;

*Original jurisdiction: Election Tribunals have original jurisdiction to hear and determine election petitions directly filed before them. This involves disputes related to the conduct, outcome and legality of various elections.

*Appellate jurisdiction: Election Tribunals also have an appellate jurisdiction to hear appeals from decisions of lower courts or bodies in electoral matters. This jurisdiction allows for a higher-level review of decisions that have been made by lower courts or bodies.

Specific jurisdictional areas

The Election Tribunal’s jurisdiction covers a range of specific areas related to elections These are;

*Presidential and gubernatorial elections: The Tribunal has jurisdiction over petitions challenging the results of presidential and gubernatorial elections, including issues related to the validity of the election, the conduct of the election, and the qualifications of the candidates.

*National Assembly and State House of Assembly Elections: The Tribunal can hear petitions challenging the outcome of elections for members of the National Assembly and State House of Assembly. This includes issues related to the conduct of elections, voter eligibility and candidate qualifications.

*Political Party Primaries: The jurisdiction of election Tribunal has been expanded to include disputes arising from political party primaries. This means that the Tribunal can hear cases involving challenges to the conduct of party primaries, candidate selection, and party internal processes.

*Pre-election jurisdiction: In addition to post-election jurisdiction, the election Tribunal has pre-election jurisdiction to hear disputes arising from the conduct of political party primaries. This extension of jurisdiction aims to ensure that the selection of candidates within political parties adheres to democratic processes and party rules.

*Evidentiary jurisdiction: The Tribunal has the power to summon witnesses, receive evidence, and subpoena documents as part of its evidentiary jurisdiction. This allows it to thoroughly examine the evidence presented by the parties involved in the dispute.

*Appeals and Appellate jurisdiction: Decisions made by the Election Tribunal can be appealed to higher courts, including the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court. This appellate jurisdiction ensures that parties have the opportunity to seek further review of decisions they find unsatisfactory.

Lawyers on Owoade’s suggestion

Meanwhile, a cross-section of senior lawyers have been speaking on the proposition by Justice Mojeed Owoade (Rtd) that a one-time method of adjudication should be adopted for hearing of election petitions.

In his submissions, a public analyst, Chief Iheke Solomon, was against Owoade’s suggestion, saying it negates the spirit behind the hierarchical arrangement of court.

Solomon said: “The jurisprudence of our legal system, the hierarchical arrangement of our courts, and the constitution of our country do not permit or admit of such heretical suggestion. It’s utterly antithetical to the principles of justice that requires the judgement of the trial court, the court of first instance, to be tested on appeal by the dissatisfied party in an appellate court.

“Election petition cases have to do with democracy, and normally passionately contested, and therefore deserve every expense of money, judicial time and judicial industry to settle through a court system that guarantees appeals, even if its a one-step appeal. Removing appeals in election petition proceedings amounts to denial of justice.

“The learned professor and former erudite Court of Appeal Justice’s reasoning for the suggestion cannot be supported by the huge expenses spent in contesting elections in Nigeria besides the nature and considerations of the jurisprudence of our law”.

In his comments, an Abuja-based lawyer, Seyi Arowosebe, called for caution in adopting the retired jurist suggestion.

“While this is desirable because of its attendant advantages, viz-a-viz time saving and cost effectiveness, caution must be exercised if it is to be considered.

“The Nigerian judicial system has always been hierarchical in nature. Cases are heard by courts of original jurisdiction and litigants have the option of appealing to appellate courts. This has been the practice from the ‘fons et origo’.

“Now, to have one-time final adjudication for election petitions is not too hard to achieve, but the following must be ensured:

“In the first place, the judiciary must first gain the trust of the public. Justice must be seen to be manifestly done in cases that are being decided.

“There is a need to avoid technicalities in the adjudication of cases. The substance of cases ought to be considered and decided upon, and cases ought not to be thrown out on the platter of technicalities. A one-time election petition court that decides an electoral matter on the ground of technicalities has done more harm to our jurisprudence. This is because the substance of the matter before it has not been considered.

“Again, there is a need for the courts to avoid giving conflicting judgements in similar cases that come before them. This is especially a menace in the appeallate courts.

“Finally, the appointment of judicial officers ought to be by merit. Enough of quota system appointments. We need qualified and studious men on the bench. A judicial office is not a family inheritance”.

In his own reaction, a senior lawyer, , submitted that adopting Owoade’s proposition may not serve the cause of justice.

Monday said: “There are good aspects to this suggestion. However, apart from arresting the huge workload of courts and saving cost, such a move will not uplift the standard of determination of election dispute.

“Therefore, it is my opinion that It would not be in the best interest of justice to adopt a one-time final adjudication of election petitions in Nigeria.

“A lot of election petition judgements are overturned, and rightly so, when they go on appeal. Therefore, adopting a one-time final adjudication for election petitions might defeat the ends of justice, where parties aggrieved with the decision of the court do not have a right of appeal.

“Also, adopting a one-time final adjudication for election petitions might give room for conflicting decisions that sometimes arise from decisions of lower courts in Nigeria, and there will be no way to straighten these out if there is no right of appeal in the matter.

“Consequently, the lack of uniformity in the decisions of the electoral justice system will further reduce the level of trust that the public has in the judiciary.

“Alternatively, we should adopt a framework to employ more Justices into our courts. This would arrest the workload on the court because there would be more hands to do the job”

On his part, a rights activist, Timileyin Ojo, said adopting a one-time final adjudication process has a tendency to erode justice.

“Speedy resolution of matters is what any meaningful officer of the court would canvas for. Election petitions being in a class of its own require this even more for the sake of national interest. However, the option of review of decisions in terms of appeal is one of the checks towards ensuring justice is done.

“While we all clamour for speedy and timely resolution of disputes, ensuring justice is done should not be sacrificed on this basis.

“We have seen decisions of election petition Tribunals overturned on appeal, this speaks volume on the need to maintain this check and validation option.

“There are multiple other ways to fix the workload issue that are yet to be considered. As a starting point, we are even yet to exhaust the constitutional number of Justices allowed to be appointed to the Supreme Court.

“About cost and standard of determination of election disputes, we must determine what cost we are talking about, cost in terms of money or other variance of cost where we permit a person who is not the people’s choice to remain in office.

“Lastly, I do not see how the standard of determination of election disputes can be sustained by eliminating appeal. The election petition Tribunals have continually decided cases of similar facts differently. Acceptedly, the Supreme Court is no different in this regards. Nevertheless, the point being made is, elimination of the option of appeal would not yield the desired result.

“Overall, it may not be totally out of place to consider the option of eliminating appeals for election petitions on other convincing reasons, but I do not see this as a good option for the reasons stated. In either case, for these or other reasons, such an option must be well and thoroughly considered as I think the option to appeal is fundamental to doing justice”, Ojo said.