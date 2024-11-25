Lawyers Push Against Misuse Of Roadblocks By Security Operatives

Share

TUNDE OYESINA writes that lawyers have called for an immediate end to the indiscriminate setting up of roadblocks on major highways across the country by security operatives

Some senior lawyers have expressed deep concerns over the indiscriminate setting up of checkpoints on major highways across the country by security operatives.

They said the illegal action is posing serious risks to road users and residents. The call was sequel to a tragic incident that occurred on Monday, 11th November, 2024, in Utu Etim Ekpo, Akwa Ibom State, where a flour-loaded truck being pursued by soldiers lost control and crashed into shops, resulting in the death of three individuals, including a lawyer, with many sustaining varying degree of injuries.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) through its President, Mazi Afam Osigwe (SAN), had earlier in a statement expressed concerns over the incident.

He noted that such preventable tragedy had brought to light once again, the dangers associated with indiscriminate roadblocks, the use of logs of wood to distort the free flow of traffic, the uncaring attitude of law enforcement agents at checkpoints, high-speed chases through civilian areas, and extortion at checkpoints.

According to him , “Some of these roadblocks are set up at bad points of roads, some are set up in such a manner that makes the free flow of traffic in both directions impossible. Experience has shown that these roadblocks are more intended for extorting drivers and other road users, rather than for security and law enforcement.

“These roadblocks or purported checkpoints, particularly those established in unsafe or poorly visible locations, pose serious risks to road users and residents.

“It is not uncommon for articulated vehicles to fall at some of these checkpoints while navigating the logs of wood or other materials used to slow down vehicle movement. It is also becoming very common for vehicles to run into some of these obstacles during the hours of darkness.

“When roadblocks are seen or used as sites of extortion, they erode public trust and respect for the very institutions meant to ensure security and public safety. It is therefore in our collective interest to ensure that these misuse of roadblocks and checkpoints, as well as the use of the roadblocks for extortion and inhumane treatment of road travellers be reviewed.

“While we have nothing against checkpoints on our roads, the NBA insists that the current modes only serve to punish road users, impede traffic, and make it easier for road travelers to be extorted by the different security agencies that man them.

“We, therefore, call on law enforcement agencies to review the type of roadblocks being set up by their officers, as well as take steps to ensure that the hardship and extortion that go on there are stopped forthwith.

“We unequivocally condemn any actions by security forces that compromise public safety, cause hardship to road travelers, lead to extortion of drivers, and lead to loss of lives.

We call upon the Nigerian Army, and relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and to hold individuals whose actions may have contributed to this tragic loss of life and injury accountable.

“The same goes for all law enforcement agencies whose officers routinely misuse checkpoints and extort the public. This tragic occurrence underscores the urgent need for a nationwide review of checkpoint practices, with clear protocols to ensure that enforcement of road regulations is conducted responsibly and with the highest regard for civilian safety.

“We further call on security agencies to train and retrain their personnel on proper engagement and pursuit protocols to avoid endangering lives and property. Reckless pursuits in populated areas and high-speed chases should be strictly prohibited.

“The Nigerian Bar Association stands with the families of our colleague, other victims, and the Utu Etim Ekpo community during this difficult time. We are committed to working with local leaders, authorities, and all relevant stakeholders to seek justice and ensure that corrective measures are implemented to prevent future occurrences. We shall work closely with the NBA branches in Akwa Ibom State to ensure that justice is served”.

NUJ raises concerns

In a similar development , the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Abia State Council, sometimes in 2023 strongly condemned the continued humiliation and dehumanisation of commuters at military check-points in the South-East.

According to report, commuters were forced to disembark from their vehicles and made to trek across irrespective of the atmospheric whether.

It was further alleged that vehicles were not subjected to any thorough check at such check-points, thus raising questions over the wisdom behind such practice.

Piqued by the development, the NUJ, in a communique jointly signed by the Chairman of the Council, Comrade Victor Ndukwe; the Secretary, Adaeze Ralph-Igbokwe; and Chairman of Communique-Drafting Committee, Steve Oko; queried the rationale behind forcing passengers to disembark at military checkpoints and trek across even without any search on their vehicles.

The Council called for an end to every form of inhuman treatment against innocent citizens at checkpoints in the SouthEast. The communique reads:

“Congress observes with perplexity and condemns in very strong terms, the on-going humiliation and dehumanisation of commuters at some military check-points on the EnuguPort Harcourt expressway, especially at the NNPC Mega Filling Station junction, Umuahia; Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU) junction;

Onuaku Uturu near the border with Ebonyi State; among others. “Congress queries the rationale behind ordering passengers to disembark at the check points and trek across, even when no checks are conducted on their vehicles.

It, therefore, calls on the State Government to prevail on the military authorities to review the practice which is generating public condemnation.

“Congress also expresses worry over the disturbing rate of extortion at military checkpoints at various roads in parts of the state and calls on the military hierarchy to halt such corrupt tendencies.

Meanwhile, Congress commends the police authorities on the decline in extortion of motorists by its personnel on the roads and calls for total eradication of the unwholesome act.

“We call for the immediate removal of sandbags and other objects at road blocks long abandoned by security agents across the state, particularly within the Ehimiri Housing Estate, Umuahia, which now constitute serious risk to road users”.

Suit against roadblocks

A former Chairman of Nigerian Bar Association, Section on Public Interest and Development Law, NBA-SPIDEL, Monday Ubani (SAN), had earlier this year approached the court seeking to stop the army, police and other security agencies from proliferating the Lagos-Southeast routes with roadblocks.

Ubani had dragged the Attorney-General of the Federation, Inspector-General of Police, Comptroller General of Customs, Chief of Defence Staff, Corp Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corp before the court seeking a declaration that the proliferation of intra-state and highways with roadblocks mounted by their officers particularly enroute Lagos to South-eastern part of Nigeria which result in obstruction of free movement in the highway and loss of travel time is a violation of his right to free and undisrupted movement as guaranteed by Section 41 of the 1999 Constitution and other enabling laws.

Also joined in the suit as co-respondents are; the Police Force, Nigeria Customs Service Board, Nigerian Army and Federal Road Safety Commission.

Other prayers by Ubani include a declaration that the proliferation of intra-state and highway roadblocks, particularly enroute Lagos to South Eastern part of Nigeria, obstructs free flow of traffic, constitute nuisance, causes untold hardship and unwarranted suffering to him and other road users and therefore unlawful and without legal justification.

Lawyers oppose roadblocks misuse

Speaking on the menace, an Abuja-based lawyer, Bright Enado, called on security operatives to review their operations across the country .

While noting that a security checkpoint in itself is good for the preservation of law and order, the lawyer submitted that security operatives have deviated from the main purpose of setting up roadblocks and turned it into an opportunity to extort road users.

Enado said: “Military roadblocks can limit the freedom of movement for civilians, making it difficult for them to access basic necessities like healthcare and education.

“Military personnel may arrest and detain individuals without due process or evidence.This can lead to human rights abuses, including torture, extrajudicial killings, and other forms of violence.

“If the roadblocks are not reviewed, it can disrupt trade, commerce, and other economic activities, leading to losses and hardship for businesses and individuals. This can also lead to increased transportation costs, as drivers may need to take longer routes or pay bribes to pass through”.

In his comments, a senior lawyer, Abiodun Olugbemide, said: “the tragic incident that occurred on Monday, 11th November,2024, in Utu Etim Ekpo, Akwa Ibom State, where a flour-loaded truck being pursued by soldiers, lost control, and crashed into shops, killing three people, including a learned colleague, was just one of many gruesome, but unreported cases on our road.

“The unfortunate development is that the agencies deployed to the roads, saddled with specific instructions, majorly, for safety of the civilians, and smooth running of traffic, have gradually become monstrous menace, and blood sucking demons, who don’t just cause accidents, but greedily extort the road users.

“Bunch of these officers are not well trained, and that is why they are often not well positioned. Much nuisance is constituted by their presence, more than the good they offer. And as a matter of fact,too many cooks spoil the broth. “The roadblocks are just too unnecessarily many.

The argument would be about their ability to fight off dangers and protect the civilians that ply the road, but is this the case in reality? “How many reports have we had, about the officers at the checkpoint, forestalling kidnapping, robbery, or assassination?

“Some years back, as a young man, I witnessed a terrible scene, which lingers in my head till date. It was supposed to be a quiet, peaceful, and normal crossover night of the new year eve. Everyone was going to church for the end of the year service, when suddenly, we saw how a police van was in a hot pursuit of a driver. “This stunt was taking place among a crowd.

The pursuers did not stop, until the driver hit and killed a young teenager on the spot. Bode, who left his parents few minutes ago, to go pray, was killed and left on the main road, leaving everyone to see such a horror, as they entered the new year “The police van was no where to be found, as it fled immediately the accident occurred.

“The agencies are needed, no doubt, but they should be trained, retrained, and trained all over again, and conduct their affairs in a manner that will make people respect them, as it takes being responsible to attract being respected. “May the souls of the ones gruesomely murdered unprovoked, and unreported, rest in peace, and may the lives of the living, not be cut short by their incompetence”.

Speaking in the same vein, Onesimus Ruya noted that most of the checkpoints have been converted to tollgates by security agents and therefore called for the dismantling of the roadblocks. “Contrary to the purpose of the various checkpoints, security operatives have turned these checkpoints and outposts into illegal tollgates and humiliation points against civilian road users.

“The worst of it is that they carry out these acts with impunity believing that the law cannot catch up with them. This act of intimidation and extortion of commercial bus and lorry drivers and the humiliation of civilian passengers on these checkpoints is alarming, embarrassing and unacceptable to the Laws and people of the of the country.

“I am aware that in some of the checkpoints, civilian passengers are asked to come down from their vehicles and trek a distance to cross the checkpoint before re-entering their vehicles to continue their journey. “This humiliation on citizens is carried out not minding if it was raining or scorching.

In some of these checkpoints, they go a long way to order civilian passengers to raise their hands while trekking to cross the checkpoint which is sign of surrender, while motorcyclists are ordered to push or roll their motorcycles to cross the checkpoints.

“Another unlawful and unacceptable act by the security operatives is the arbitrary search of some passengers phones, especially youths without search warrant, even when these persons are not under arrest. ” I wish to state that this actions contravene Section 34, and Section 217(2)a of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as Amended 2018″.

