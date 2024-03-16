Lawyers Petition UK PM Over Call For INEC Chairman Sack

…Petitions UK Prime Minister

Some Lawyers have taken steps to end the continued call for the sack of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC), Prof Mahmoud Yakubu.

This was even as they petitioned the United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister to help in saving the embattled INEC Chairman.

The lawyers under the auspices of the Consortium of Nigerian Lawyers (CNL) recently submitted a petition to the United Kingdom Embassy in Abuja alleging that those calling for the sack of the INEC Chair were enemies of the democratic process.

In a petition the lawyers addressed to Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, UK, Rt Hon Rishi Sunak, through Her Majesty’s High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr Richard Montgomery, the petitioners said that ” the malicious claims of bribery and corruption were propagated by faceless individuals”

The petition reads in part: “We, the undersigned Nigerian lawyers, write this petition with great concern and urgency regarding the unsubstantiated and fake allegations made against Mallam Mahmood Yakubu, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“We implore you to address this issue and rectify the damage caused to Mallam Yakubu’s reputation and the sanctity of the electoral process in Nigeria.

“The allegations in question, as reported by the conspiracy-driven news outlets and social media, claim that Mallam Yakubu engaged in corrupt practices and has accepted bribes.

“These malicious claims were propagated by faceless individuals who lack any form of credibility or substantiation for their accusations.

“It is clear that these allegations are baseless and intended solely to tarnish the reputation of Mallam Yakubu and undermine the integrity of INEC.

“Mallam Mahmood Yakubu has dedicated his career to public service and has consistently demonstrated professionalism, integrity, and a commitment to upholding democratic principles.

“His track record as the Chairman of INEC is commendable, with major strides made towards ensuring free and fair elections in Nigeria. We firmly believe that his leadership has significantly contributed to the democratic progress witnessed in recent years.

“It is worth noting that INEC, under the leadership of Mallam Yakubu, successfully conducted the 2019 general elections, which were internationally recognized as a significant improvement in Nigeria’s electoral process.

“This recognition further solidifies his reputation as a competent and trustworthy election administrator.

“The recent protest organized against Mallam Yakubu by the United Nigeria in Diaspora (UND) a faceless Group without any means of identification or address and the call for Prof. Mahmood’s resignation are deeply concerning.

“These unsubstantiated allegations and actions serve to erode public confidence in the electoral process and undermine Nigeria’s democracy as a whole. It is crucial that we protect the institutions responsible for conducting free and fair elections and ensure that they are not subjected to baseless attacks.

“We call upon your office, in collaboration with the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, to intervene in this matter and seek clarification on the allegations made against Mallam Yakubu.

“We urge you to issue a statement denouncing these false accusations and affirming support for the independence and integrity of INEC.”