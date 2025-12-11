Lawyers Petition Tinubu, NSA Over Ganduje’s Parallel Shariah Police

The National Forum of Kano Indigene Lawyers have raised alarm over the recruitment of parallel Hisbah police in Kano, a move they described as a deliberate ‘attempts to destabilize Kano state for political gains.

In a petition signed by Malam Usman Imam Tudun Wazirichi, National President and Rita Benedict, National Secretary, the forum called the attention of President Bola Ahmad Tinubu and National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to act fast in order to avoid potential security implications of creating private Hisbah group in Kano.

The lawyers alleged that the Ganduje led private Hisbah structure is capable of threatening the delicate coexistence of muslims and christians in the state.

The petition reads: “We, the Executive Members of the National Form of Kano Indigene Lawyers, call on behalf of ourselves and the wider peace-loving people of Kano to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria through the National Security Adviser, Abuja.