Lawyers petition Tinubu, DSS, seek probe of missing N20bn Benue LGs funds

A pro-democracy, anticorruption and justice sector civil society organisation, Global Integrity Crusade Network (GICN) has petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) demanding the arrest, interrogation and prosecution of the Special Adviser to Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia on Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Dennis Akura, for allegedly diverting local government funds.

In the petition dated February 20, 2024, a copy of which was sent to President Bola Tinubu, the group made up of lawyers, private investigators, human rights activists, media professionals and policy analysts, accused Akura and others of supervising the embezzlement and diversion of over N20 billion, being part of aggregate Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) funds which accrued to the 23 Local Government Councils in Benue State from June and November 2023. The group claimed that the Bureau had been using some of its workers and privately-owned companies to syphon the funds meant for local governments.

The GICN claimed: “The aggregate FAAC allocation received in the State Joint Local Government Account (SJLGA), maintained pursuant to Section 162(6) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) for onward disbursement to the 23 councils within the period under review totals N55, 897,592,592.81 only. “Out of the above sum, only N35,849,988,725.37 was disbursed to the 23 councils. This left a balance of N20,051,603,867.44, which remains undisbursed, even though the SJLGA is supposed to be a transit account and not a savings account.

“It happened that Dr. Dennis Akura under the strict directives of Governor Alia, allegedly diverted the aforesaid N35,849,988,725.37 using staff of the Bureau as well as some companies they have registered mainly for that purpose.” The group urged EFCC to ensure that Akura and the others fingered in the petition are brought to justice. It urged the anti-corruption commission to ensure that if found culpable, the Benue State officials are made to refund the loot to serve as a deterrent to others.