Lawyer’s Murder: Anambra NBA Orders Boycott Of Sittings

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Anambra State Chapter has condemned gruesome murder of its member, Mr Ifeanyi-Rolex Iloakasia and ordered boycott of sittings on May 20 to 21.

Iloakasia, a member of Otuocha Bar was killed alongside his client in Nanka, Orumba North Local Government Area as they were returning from court sitting in Ekwulobia High Court on May 15.

The NBA, in a statement signed by K.G. Abonyi, Chairman, Committee of Chairmen and Secretaries of NBA Anambra State, described the attack as a “blatant assault” on the legal profession and the rule of law.

They said the NBA, Anambra Chapter, was deeply grieved and aggrieved by the ‘senseless” killing, especially as the tragic loss of Awa P. Awa, former Vice Chairman of Ihiala Branch of the NBA, remained fresh in their memories.

We will not allow political mischief makers to distract us from our mission to build a better Nigeria under the Labour Party.” court sittings in the state from May 20 to 21 in protest against the murder of their colleague. The lawyers said: “Justice must be served, and we demand that the relevant authorities leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of truth and accountability.

“We appreciate the swift response of the Commissioner of Police, Anambra who promptly visited the crime scene for an on-thespot assessment and directed the commencement of preliminary investigations into the murder.”

