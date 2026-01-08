Lawyers Mourn Colleague, Urge Wike To Declare Security Emergency Against ‘One-Chance’ Operators

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria, Abuja Branch, has expressed deep shock and outrage over the brutal murder of one of its senior members, allegedly by suspected “one-chance” criminal operators.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, the aggrieved lawyers called on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to immediately declare a security emergency to stem the growing wave of violent crimes in the nation’s capital.

The deceased, Chigbo Princess Mediatrix, a prominent legal practitioner and human rights advocate, was abducted and killed, with her lifeless body reportedly dumped along the Kubwa Expressway near Dawaki, opposite Gwarimpa Estate. Her body was said to have been discovered by a commuter on the way to work.

Preliminary reports suggest that Mediatrix may have fallen victim to mobile armed robbers, commonly referred to as “one-chance” operators, who prey on unsuspecting commuters across the FCT.

A handbag believed to belong to her was reportedly found some distance away from her body, reinforcing suspicions that she may have been robbed and possibly pushed out of a moving vehicle.

Her death came just days after a similar tragic incident involving Chinemerem Chuwumeziem, a nurse with the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Jabi. Chuwumeziem reportedly completed her afternoon shift on January 3, 2026, boarded a vehicle on her way home, but never arrived.

Her body was later found by the roadside, raising renewed concerns over commuter safety in Abuja.

The Chairperson of FIDA Abuja, Chioma Onyenucheya-Uko, described the killing of the lawyer as a damning indictment of the worsening security situation in the nation’s capital.

She said:

“This is not just a personal tragedy. It is a searing indictment of the growing insecurity in the Federal Capital Territory—a city that ought to represent safety, order, and the rule of law.

“While we mourn deeply with the family, colleagues, and loved ones of our fallen colleague, we condemn in the strongest possible terms this heinous and dastardly act. No society governed by law should tolerate the routine abduction, assault, and murder of its citizens, particularly in its capital city.”

According to Onyenucheya-Uko, the killing was not an isolated incident but part of a disturbing and persistent pattern linked to “one-chance” syndicates operating with alarming boldness across Abuja.

“It is important to note that this incident is not isolated. It forms part of a disturbing pattern of ‘one-chance’ operations that have continued unabated despite repeated public outcries, media reports, and citizen distress. The time for expressions of sympathy has passed. What is urgently required now is decisive, coordinated, and visible action,” she declared.

FIDA Abuja urged the FCT Minister to declare a security emergency against ‘one-chance’ operators and establish a dedicated multi-agency task force to dismantle the criminal networks.

The group also called for the installation and activation of functional CCTV surveillance along major transport corridors and crime hotspots, as well as the urgent regulation and monitoring of commercial transport operators in the FCT.

Security agencies, including the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), were urged to intensify intelligence-driven patrols, arrests, and investigations.

The justice sector was also charged with ensuring the speedy prosecution of offenders to serve as a deterrent.

Onyenucheya-Uko stressed that the protection of citizens—especially women and other vulnerable commuters—is a constitutional obligation of government.

“When officers of the court are abducted and murdered, it sends a chilling message to every resident,” she said.

The association vowed not to remain silent, pledging sustained advocacy and possible legal action to ensure accountability.

“We honour our fallen colleague not with silence, but with resolve. Enough is enough,” Onyenucheya-Uko added.