Lawyer’s Killing: NBA President Seeks Prosecution Of Policeman, Others

Share

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, has called on the Imo State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice to take immediate action in prosecuting those responsible for the brutal murder of a lawyer, Chinedu George Nwaowu.

Nwaowu was killed on January 22, 2025, in Mgbidi, Oru West Local Government Area and despite the arrest of four suspects, including a serving police officer, Inspector Augustine Odidika, no charge has been filed, leading to concerns about a potential cover-up.

In a letter dated April 3, 2025, Osigwe expressed concerns over the delay in prosecuting the suspects, even though investigations by the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has revealed a strong case of conspiracy and murder.

He pointed out that the police had failed to charge or arraign the suspects, raising doubts about the integrity of the justice process.

Osigwe also voiced concerns over the possibility of preferential treatment for the suspects, fueling fears of interference due to powerful connections. He emphasized that no one, regardless of their status, should be above the law.

The NBA President called for immediate action to ensure that justice is served and that any attempts to shield the perpetrators are thwarted.

The murder of Nwaowu had sparked widespread outrage within the legal community and the public, with many calling for swift accountability.

The NBA’s call for prompt action reflects growing frustration over the stalled investigation, and Osigwe’s plea highlights the importance of protecting the integrity of Nigeria’s justice system.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

