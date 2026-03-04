Lawyers Hail INEC For Shunning Ondo Congress Over

Lawyers yesterday saluted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for boycotting the Ondo State All Progressives Congress (APC) congress over a pending court order, which earlier stopped the party from holding the congress.

The Federal High Court Akure on Monday granted an interim order restraining INEC from recognising or validating the ward and local government congresses allegedly conducted by the APC in February, as well as the proposed state congress, pending the hearing of a motion on notice.

The order also directed parties to maintain the status quo ante bellum. However, despite the pending court order, the APC went ahead yesterday to conduct its congress which the electoral body was absent.

Abuja lawyer Fred Nwoye said: “INEC’s decision not to attend or recognise the Ondo APC congress because of a pending court judgment is a commendable demonstration of respect for the rule of law. “Once a competent court of jurisdiction issues an order restraining a process, every institution, no matter how powerful, is bound to obey it.

Compliance is not optional, it is a constitutional duty. “By staying away, INEC has shown that it understands the doctrine of separation of powers.” Abiodun Olugbemide said: “It signals that the commission is sensitive to the rights of aggrieved party members who have approached the court for redress.

Respecting that process is fundamental in a democracy. “When disputes arise within political parties and are submitted before a court, all stakeholders must allow the judiciary to determine the issues without interference. “INEC’s neutrality in this instance protects the fairness of the judicial process.

“If the commission had proceeded to monitor or recognise the congress despite a restraining order, it might have been perceived as prejudging the matter or under mining the authority of the court. That would have been dangerous for democratic stability. “This decision also shows that the principle that no party, no matter how dominant, is above the law.”

Onesimus Ruya said: “I commend NEC for this. Though this is about the first time such is happening. “The electoral body’s action reflects sound legal judgment. “Where there is a subsisting court order restraining a political exercise, the appropriate institutional response is compliance. “Disobedience would not only be unlawful but could trigger constitutional complications.”