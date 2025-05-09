Lawyers Hail Akpabio For Stepping Down From Sexual Harassment Probe Panel

Share

A cross-section of Nigerian legal experts has expressed satisfaction with the decision of Senate President Godswill Akpabio to recuse himself from the Presidential Panel investigating allegations of sexual harassment brought against him by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The panel, constituted by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on April 2, 2025, is chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima. Other members include the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN); and two nominees—one each from Senator Akpabio and Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Reacting to the development, senior legal practitioner and former President of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Mazi Okechukwu Unegbu, described Akpabio’s decision to step aside as “the most honourable thing to do.”

“There is absolutely nothing wrong with what the Senate President did,” Unegbu stated. “Had he participated, there would have been serious concerns about conflict of interest. By stepping down, he respected the principle of fairness, which is commendable.”

While backing Akpabio’s recusal, Unegbu also questioned the relevance of the investigation amid pressing national challenges. “This whole exercise is a distraction. Nigeria has more serious problems requiring attention. The matter should be resolved quickly so the country can move forward,” he added.

Echoing a similar stance, Lagos-based legal expert and Principal Partner at Deux Loadstar Chambers, Adedotun Otakumaiya, applauded Akpabio for “upholding the rule of law and moral responsibility.”

“In law, a person cannot be a judge in their own case. Recusal in such matters is not only expected, it is legally and morally required. Akpabio has done the right thing,” Otakumaiya said.

He also noted the complexity of politics, highlighting that outcomes are often shaped by behind-the-scenes negotiations. “In the political space, things don’t always play out by the book. But within the framework of legality, his action meets the standard of justice,” he observed.

While acknowledging the Senate President’s continued influence as head of the legislative arm, Otakumaiya concluded that “within the ambit of the law, Akpabio’s action is consistent with the principles of equity and fairness.”

The Presidential Panel’s mandate is to investigate the claims thoroughly and ensure transparency in line with national and international expectations for accountability in public office. The allegations, first raised in March, have sparked widespread public debate and calls for institutional reform.

