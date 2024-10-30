Lawyers Drag Justice Nwite To NJC Over Alleged Controversial Rulings

Share

Scores of lawyers under the aegis of Ekiti Lawyers Vanguard for Transparency, have petitioned the Chairman of the National Judicial Council (NJC), Hon. Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, over alleged controversial rulings and other misconduct of Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court in Abuja.

The legal practitioners further accused Justice Nwite of bias and desecration of the hallowed temple of justice with what they described as unjust conducts, maintaining that the judge’s actions were capable of bringing Nigeria to great disrepute if they are not curbed.

The lawyers claimed that Justice Nwite’s alleged unjust rulings were embarrassments to the body of benchers, expressing dismay that Nwite, who restrained the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from probing Oluwaseun Odewale, a former aide to ex-Governor Kayode Fayemi and Ariyo Oyinkolawa Adesola and shielded them from prosecution on their alleged role in corruption cases, was the same judge who issued a controversial bench warrant for the arrest of a former Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, despite the pendency of an order of a State High Court stopping his arrest and prosecution.

The petition was addressed to the Chairman of the NJC and signed by 10 lawyers, including Ademiloye Oladotun, Balogun Adeyemi, Fadeshola Alice, Ola-Ojo Samuel, Olayinka Ibrahim, Adebayo Joel, Akintoye Bayonle, Ogundare Kayode, Adaramola Olakunle and Igandan Olawunmi, on behalf of 54 lawyers, who are members of the Vanguard.

