Lawyers Demand Strict Compliance With Judicial Rulings On Land Disputes

Legal practitioners have called for stricter adherence to judicial pronouncements on land disputes, expressing concerns over increasing non-compliance.

The lawyers called during a court session in Lagos, emphasizing the need for fairness and transparency in legal proceedings.

Speaking to journalists, the lawyers stated that adherence to judicial rulings is essential to maintaining the integrity of the legal profession and preventing unnecessary conflicts.

Adedamola Alebiousu, O.O. Banjoko, and M.A. Omotayo were among the legal representatives present. They appeared on behalf of the Elegushi Royal Family, Gbara Family, and Ologolo Family, respectively, in Suit No: YSD/15603LMW/24, which was heard before Justice Balogun.

In the matter filed by the applicants’ counsel, Barrister Adepeju Omotayo of Bamidele Omotayo & Co., the application cited Order 43 Rule 1 and Order 15 Rules 4, 12, and 17 of the High Court of Lagos State (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019.

The motion sought to set aside the judgment delivered on October 22, 2024, because it was given in error due to the alleged misrepresentation of material facts by the claimants.

The claimants in the case—Sarata Oseni, A.B. Tokosi Maiyegun, Wasiu Arimi, Alhaji Adio Maiyegun, and Alhaji Shamsideen Maiyegun—represented themselves and the Maiye – gun Family.

The Motion on Notice asserted that the claimants mis – represented the identities, descriptions, and addresses of the applicants, labelling them as “Unknown Persons” despite their involvement in Suit SC/50/2001: Oba Yekini Elegushi & Ors vs. Sarata Oseni & Ors, where judgment for possession was granted to the Elegushi Royal Family.

The motion further argued that describing parties from Suit SC/50/2001 as “Unknown Persons” constituted a misrepresentation of material facts.

