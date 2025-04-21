Lawyers Back Review Of Federal Laws

Share

TUNDE OYESINA writes that lawyers have thrown their weights behind the ongoing review of Nigeria’s federal laws, many of which are seen as outdated, overlapping, or inconsistent with democratic norms and present-day realities

Some senior lawyers have lauded the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, over the ongoing efforts by his ministry at ensuring that federal laws are reviewed.

The Lawyers position was sequel to the revelation made by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice , Prince Lateef Fagbemi SAN that the Federal Laws is under going reviews . Fagbemi had last week disclosed that federal laws are being reviewed “to modernise, consolidate and harmonise Nigeria’s body of federal statutes.”

He spoke in Abuja while opening the second retreat of the Committee on Review, Revision and Consolidation of Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN). Fagbemi noted that the committee has recorded steady progress in its work, adding that the Federal Ministry of Justice has taken several measures to ensure that the assignment was delivered efficiently.

“This second retreat is a strategic consolidation of our national law reform efforts and provides an invaluable opportunity to: review progress made since the first phase; address any technical or structural challenges encountered during the collation process; harmonise the output across working groups; and set the tone for the final stages of this important project.

“The next stage of the law review and consolidation process would include editing and proofreading the reviewed legislation, ahead of the final collation, production and printing of the laws of the federation. “It is my conviction that these phases will be executed with even greater commitment by the Committee, with the support of stakeholders and development partners,” the AGF said.

A former Ekiti State AttorneyGeneral and Commissioner for Justice, Olawale Fapohunda (SAN), who chairs the committee, said it has so far reviewed 697 laws out of the mandated 737, assuring that, with just 40 outstanding to go, the committee will deliver in 2025.

He explained that the approach adopted by the committee has been inclusive and consultative, including getting inputs from broad ways of stakeholders in order to deliver timely and meet the expectations of Nigerians. Fapohunda said: “The committee’s mandate is to review 737 laws of the federation, but we have so far completed 697 with 40 more outstanding to go.

“Our approach has been inclusive and consultative with the intention to engage the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and other broadways of stakeholders. We are open and available for engagement, and we are on course to deliver timely and meet the expectations of Nigerians”.

Representative of the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC), Toyin Badejogbon, called for support for the review process, saying legislative development updates will enhance legal access. Badejogbon said: “Our courts, research institutes, law reforms commission, and citizens all need the law to engage meaningfully.”

Federal Laws

Federal laws are the body of laws enacted by the national (federal) legislature that apply uniformly across the entire country, regardless of state or regional boundaries.

In Nigeria, these laws are made by the National Assembly, which consists of the Senate and the House of Representatives.

In the Nigerian context, federal laws include; Acts of the National Assembly such as Criminal Code Act, Companies and Allied Matters Act.

The Constitution (1999 Constitution, as amended) – the supreme law of the land, Statutory Instruments (regulations, orders, rules made under Acts) They govern matters on the Exclusive Legislative List, such as defense, immigration, aviation, currency and banking, foreign affairs, federal taxation and police and security agencies.

However, federal laws take precedence over state laws where there is a conflict, particularly on matters within the Exclusive or Concurrent lists.

Calls for Federal laws’ review

Prior to the current action by the Ministry of Justice, a coalition of civil society organizations had in 2023 urged the federal government to initiate a comprehensive review of Nigeria’s federal laws.

These stakeholders argued that many existing statutes have become obsolete, conflicting with democratic norms, technological advancements, and modern governance.

This call for reform came amid growing concerns over laws that, despite being products of colonial or military eras, continue to shape the country’s legal framework.

These outdated laws, they argued, hinder justice delivery, economic development, civil liberties, and Nigeria’s compliance with international obligations.

Coordinator of the Coalition , Fred Akpu said “Many federal laws still in force today were enacted decades ago—some dating back to the early 1900s—during colonial rule and successive military regimes.

“Although Nigeria transitioned to democracy in 1999, efforts to revise or repeal these archaic laws have been inconsistent. “For instance, the Criminal Code Act, adopted from the British colonial legal system in 1916, remains in use in Southern Nigeria.

Critics argue that it contains provisions that are sexist, discriminatory, and ill-suited to present-day realities. “Similarly, laws such as the Public Order Act of 1979, the Official Secrets Act of 1962, and certain provisions of the Penal Code have faced criticism for stifling civil liberties and freedom of expression”.

In a related development, another group, Civil Rights Forum (CRF), had once submitted a memorandum to the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters requesting comprehensive review of federal laws.

In the memorandum, the group recommended the formation of an independent Legal Reform Commission tasked with continuous legal appraisal. “Laws must evolve in tandem with society,” said Dr. Emeka Onu, Executive Director of CRF. “We are witnessing a digital revolution, global migration, and climate change. Yet, our laws are stuck in the 20th century.

“Some laws currently in force raise serious human rights concerns. The Same Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act, 2014, for example, has been criticized for criminalizing individuals based on sexual orientation, in contradiction with international human rights norms. “Also, provisions in the Evidence Act and Criminal Procedure Act are seen as obstacles to fair trials and justice”, he added.

Lawyers speak

In the meantime, some senior lawyers have thumbed-up the efforts of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), at ensuring that federal laws are up to date Speaking on the issue, an Abuja-based lawyer, Onesimus Ruya, stated that the review is long overdue, adding that it will correct a lot of anomalies in the legal system.

“Several federal statutes still reflect colonial-era policies and fail to address contemporary issues such as cybercrime, digital privacy, gender equity, environmental protection, and cross-border trade.

“Some of our laws were designed to serve the interests of colonial administrators, not an independent, democratic Nigeria. They were not written with the current population, economy, or rights-based governance in mind.

‘There is a legal confusion that arises when obsolete laws remain in force alongside more recent statutes, creating uncertainty for courts, businesses, and citizens alike.

“There is also the absence of periodic legislative audits to evaluate the effectiveness of existing laws. “What we need is not just the repeal of old laws, but a systematic review to harmonize our legal framework”, Ruya said.

In his submissions, a senior lawyer, Bright Enado, disclosed that the need to put a standing mechanism for legal reform in place is long overdue.

Enado said: “The persistence of outdated and conflicting laws is not only hampering legal certainty, but also stalling national development.

“We have laws in our statute books that were enacted before independence, yet we expect them to address 21st-century realities. “From criminal justice to commercial regulation, the gap between legal frameworks and societal progress is too wide.

“The inconsistencies in federal laws often lead to judicial confusion, abuse of power, and protracted litigation. “For instance, laws like the Evidence Act of 1945, the Criminal Code, and sections of the Police Act, still reflect colonial-era ideologies.

The legal system cannot work effectively if the laws it is built on are relics of the past. “We need comprehensive legislative audits and reform to bring our federal laws into alignment with constitutional democracy and global standards”. In his views, another senior lawyer , Abiodun Olugbemide, commended the ongoing review of federal laws.

According to him, “We cannot build a progressive society on legal foundations that are colonial in character and repressive in spirit. A comprehensive legislative audit is long overdue. “Legal anachronisms can lead to injustices, especially when courts are compelled to apply them strictly. The judiciary can only interpret the law; it is up to the legislature to modernize it .

“Nigeria legal framework can be described as a patchwork of disconnected statutes, many of which no longer serve the public interest. “Some of these laws were enacted when we had no internet, no globalized trade, no human rights-based governance. Today, they clash with innovation, liberty, and global legal trends.

A total overhaul is overdue. “For instance, we still have provisions in the Criminal Code that discriminate against women and protect powerful interests. “These laws are tools of oppression in the wrong hands. Reform is necessary to protect the vulnerable”.

In suporting the ongoin review, a rights activist, Mayowa Ajayi, emphasized the economic cost of legal stagnation. Ajayi said: “Foreign investors do not just look at policies—they look at laws. If our legal system appears outdated or contradictory, they take their money elsewhere. Modern business demands modern laws.

“Many of our procedural laws are no longer fit for purpose. From the Police Act to the Evidence Act, reforms are needed to ensure swift, fair trials. A static legal system is a ticking time bomb. “Nigeria is changing, the world is evolving. Our laws must reflect our realities, aspirations and values. This is not just a legal issue—it’s a national survival issue.”

“Some provisions in our laws treat women as second-class citizens. From inheritance rights to laws on domestic violence, we must review them to reflect gender equality and constitutional guarantees. “We have laws that overlap or contradict one another. This creates confusion in the courts and frustrates justice delivery.

A consolidated legal reform process is long overdue. “There’s a disturbing duality between common law and Sharia-based laws in some states, which leads to inconsistencies and inequality before the law.

A review must harmonize our legal system to ensure fairness nationwide. “The world has moved far ahead in protecting intellectual property in digital spaces. Our IP laws are outdated and offer no real protection for creatives, startups, or inventors in the digital economy”.

