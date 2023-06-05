Lawyers attack colleague’s wife over media coverage of clients’ forgery trial

Two Abuja-based legal practitioners, Emmanuel Onuoha and C.O Adie, threw caution to the wind when they pounced and beat up wife of another lawyer, Mrs Olu- watayo Adeyemi, within the court premises over dispute on media coverage of a criminal matter. The two lawyers had represented a lawyer, Henry Onyinyechi Nwosu and a Pastor, Jonathan Onuoha, who were arraigned in court over alleged conspiracy and forgery of documents of a plot of land located at Zone 6, Dutse Alhaji District of Abuja. The two defendants were docked at a Chief Magistrate Court for al- legedly forging documents of the land belonging to a retired Director of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Royson Obijuru.

The criminal charge was filed against them by another Abuja- based lawyer, Gbenga Adeyemi, on behalf of the land owner. However, when the charges were read to them, the two defendants pleaded not guilty. Although, the prosecution’s law- yer, Olaolu Alao, opposed their bail, Chief Magistrate Muinat Folasade Oyekan admitted them to bail on various terms and conditions. Among others, the two accused persons were granted bail in the sum of N500, 000 each and two sureties each in the like sums.

Magistrate Muinat Oyekan ordered that the sureties must be resident in the jurisdiction of the court and must also be civil servants not below Grade Level 16. The court also ordered that the sureties must swear to affidavit of means, while the two accused persons are to be moved to prison custody on remand pending the time they will perfect their bail conditions. Trouble however erupted when Onuoha, counsel to Pastor Jona- than Onuoha, sighted the presence of media men in the court premises and challenged them on their audac- ity to cover his client’s arraignment without his approval. The media men in response stood their ground that they did not need his approval before doing their jobs.

Onuoha, in anger, rained abuses on the journalists with threat to deal with them, but the media men stood their grounds. The apprehensive lawyer there- after, dashed to the court room and reported the presence of the jour- nalists to the Chief Magistrate who through his police orderly, summoned the media men to the court room. Based on the protest of the counsel, Magistrate Oyekan directed newsmen to move out of the court premises and do their jobs outside the court premises since they did not obtain permission to cover the arraignment.

Outside the court, the two law- yers in their bid to shield their clients from being recorded by the electronic media, continued their assault against the newsmen. Suspecting that the nominal com- plainant in the matter might be re- sponsible for the presence of media men, the two lawyers descended on a woman and dealt several blows on her face leading to injuries and bleeding. The woman was later identified as Mrs Oluwatayo Adeyemi and wife of the nominal complainant, Gben- ga Adeyemi who filed the criminal charges against the two defendants on behalf of his Imo- based client. The battered woman was moved to Zone 3 Divisional Police Station from where she was taken to Wuse General Hospital for treatments.

The two lawyers were later moved to the Police Station while their vic- tim was moved to a nearby hospital. Meanwhile, the court has fixed June 7 for hearing in all pending mo- tions in respect of the charge and continuation of trial.