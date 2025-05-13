Lawyers Applaud FG’s Approval of N37bn Road Project in Ogun

Share

A group of legal professionals supporting President Bola Tinubu, under the banner of BAT LAWYERS, has commended the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Alhaji Kamarudeen Yusuf, for his instrumental role in securing the federal government’s approval for the reconstruction of the Atan–Alapoti–Ado-Odo–Ikoga road in Ogun State.

In a statement signed by the group’s National Convener, Abibat Bankole Apena, BAT LAWYERS hailed Yusuf’s “exceptional role” in facilitating the long-overdue 16-kilometre road project.

The road, which connects over 20 communities, is set to be rebuilt at a cost of N37 billion and is considered a vital infrastructure milestone under the Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“This is not just a reconstruction project; it is the restoration of economic hope, a catalyst for local prosperity, and a monumental step toward infrastructural equity,” the group said in its statement.

