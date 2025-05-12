Lawyers Applaud FG’s Approval Of N37b Road Project In Ogun

Share

A group of legal professionals supporting President Bola Tinubu, under the banner of BAT LAWYERS, has commended the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Alhaji Kamarudeen Yusuf, for his instrumental role in securing the federal government’s approval for the reconstruction of the Atan–Alapoti–Ado-Odo–Ikoga road in Ogun State.

In a statement signed by the group’s National Convener, Abibat Bankole Apena, BAT LAWYERS hailed Yusuf’s “exceptional role” in facilitating the long-overdue 16-kilometre road project.

The road, which connects over 20 communities, is set to be rebuilt at a cost of N37 billion and is considered a vital infrastructure milestone under the Tinubu administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“This is not just a reconstruction project; it is the restoration of economic hope, a catalyst for local prosperity, and a monumental step toward infrastructural equity,” the group said in its statement.

Communities set to benefit from the road include Atan, Olohunleke, Alapoti, Onisaba, Idobarun, Aladiye, Idooleyin, Idoofe, Ijigbo, Yidi Methodist, Oja Agunloye, Eleja, Oja Ale, Ojupa, Oke Padre, Ileji, Ayede, Obakobe, Ikoga Ile, and Bandu.

According to the group, the road project reflects the Tinubu administration’s dedication to grassroots development and its vision of inclusive growth across Nigeria.

“It aligns perfectly with the broader goals of the Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises the expansion of economic opportunities beyond urban centres,” Apena stated.

Once completed, the road is expected to cut travel time between Atan Ota and Mowo to under 30 minutes.

It will also ease the movement of goods and services, especially agricultural produce, thereby reducing business costs and boosting local economies.

Beyond commerce, the group noted that the project would positively impact education and healthcare delivery.

Students and teachers will experience improved access to schools, while health workers will be better able to reach remote areas, the group added.

BAT LAWYERS further praised Yusuf for ensuring the federal government’s presence is felt in long-neglected communities.

“Alhaji Kamarudeen Yusuf’s efforts remind us that public office is a sacred trust. His role in reviving this abandoned project exemplifies the kind of leadership that delivers not just promises, but outcomes,” the group noted.

They pledged their continued support for initiatives that bring President Tinubu’s mandate of inclusive national development to fruition.

“The reconstruction of the Atan–Alapoti–Ado-Odo–Ikoga Road is a legacy project that will serve generations to come,” the statement concluded.

