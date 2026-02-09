Lawyers Alert Trains Ogun Journalists In Court, Ethical Reporting

A legal and human rights organisation, Lawyers Alert, has trained journalists in Ogun State in court, crime, and safe termination of pregnancy reporting. This is aimed at ensuring accurate, ethical, and stigmafree reporting.

The 2-day training funded by the group in Abeokuta sought to enhance the knowledge of over 15 targeted journalists in law, legal systems, court processes and procedures, media law and ethics, key court articles writing process.

The training also discussed crime reporting, reproductive healthcare, women’s privacy, safe abortion, a special and highly critical area in journalism, which requires extraordinary skills and knowledge.

Speaking on the ethical and terminological aspects of laws, Bamidele Jacob challenged reporters to be able to interpret legal terminologies and present articles to the public without compromising the meaning of the information.

He said: “It is part of the Lawyers Alert mandate to help court reporters or Journalists to understand the legal system of the country, to enable reporters to report appropriately, and accurately without misinterpretations.”