Lawyer Writes NIA DG Over Illegal Trespass On Property By Officer

A lawyer, Victor Giwa, has called for the intervention of the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Mohammed Mohammed over alleged illegal trespass on a property located on Plot 1682, Zone 7, Wuse.

The lawyer, on behalf of a firm, A and R International Investment Limited, in a letter dated October 14, 2025, to the NIA DG, said that after the illegal intrusion and trespass on the property, the trespassers have started the destruction of some part of the property.

The letter, signed by Giwa, Lead Partner, Victor Giwa and Associate, told the DG that the NIA, as one of the best security agencies in the country, its officers should not be named or seen in such characterisation.

He said, “It’s a lawful attorney, ABSA SYNERGY CONCEPT LTD, hereafter referred to as our clients, on whose authority we write you this complaint.

He said the property, which was occupied and managed by his clients through their agents since 2009, has been trespassed, barricaded, and taken over by armed officers of the agency.

He said in the letter, “This occupation and trespass took place shortly after our clients’ agent took a writ from the court to vacate some persons who held over some flats for a number of years without payment of their rents.

“All efforts to inquire about the reason for the occupation, trespass of our clients’ property by your armed officers, have proved abortive and were greeted with threats.

“It was also discovered that shortly after the illegal intrusion and trespass on the property, the trespassers had started the destruction of some part of the property.

“It’s on the basis of the worrisome development that we, as counsel, have written this letter to you in order to call your urgent attention to this situation.

“Sir, it is our position that the activities of your officers in the said property are intimidating, unlawful, and illegal, aimed at forcefully taking possession of our clients’ property without lawful authority.

“We believe, as one of the best security agencies in the country, your officers should not be named or seen in such characterisation.

“Our search and inquiry at Abuja Geographical Information System (AGIS) still shows that the property is still covered under the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) belonging to our clients. Attached is a copy of the C of O and the search report of the property for your perusal.

“We are accordingly demanding that you direct the withdrawal of your officers on our clients’ property immediately to allow our clients to continue the usage of their property.”