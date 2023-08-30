Lawyer Warns Immigration Against Intimidating C’River Community

A Lawyer, Barr. Ichire Okim has called on the Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Adepoju Carol Wura-Ola, to warn his men in Cross River State to desist from intimidating the Effi community in the Ikom Local Government of the State.

He alleged that Immigration officials have been inviting traditional rulers from the Effi community without stating their crime and called on the immigration boss to call them to order.

He described the numerous invitations extended to Effi community monarchs by the authority of Immigration Service in Cross River State as unnecessary stressing that the invitations were not in tandem with the traditions and norms of Effi people.

In a statement he signed and gave to Journalists in Calabar on Wednesday, titled: “Re: National Security Risk: Urgent Action Required, Suspicious Entry into Effi Community Forest and the Cross River South Forest Reserve without any Diplomatic and Security Clearance”, Okim frowns at the invitations of the monarchs.

The statement reads: “For Christ’s sake why are they tossing the the traditional rulers around like a football? These are my clients. I can’t sit down fold my arms and watch them toss them around like that!

“Chinese nationals only visited our

community and said that they want something from our community, whether we agree or not, is that an issue?

“In the first instance, my client Effi community traditional rulers had not even entered into any agreement with the Chinese nationals, unfortunately, this has become a big issue.

“Let me state clearly here that it’s because of an inciting and faultfinding letter written by one Odey Oyama to the Immigration authority that is generating so much dust like this,” Okim stated.