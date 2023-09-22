Lawyer Warns Akeredolu Over Plot To Remove Deputy

A human rights lawyer, Mr Allen Sowore has cautioned Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State against the plot to impeach his Deputy, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa using the State House of Assembly.

The State House of Assembly has written to the Deputy Governor to defend himself over the allegations of gross misconduct level against him, signalling a move to impeach Aiyedatiwa from office.

However, Sowore in a statement titled “Akeredolu’s Covert Plot to Remove His Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa Is Unjust” said the governor should be thankful to God for restoring his health instead of embarking on the move to impeach the Deputy.

According to him, Governor Akeredolu should reprimand the government officials caught in acts of insubordination, those who sabotaged governance in his absence instead of punishing the Deputy for non-performance.

Sowore, who was Special Adviser to former Deputy Governor, Chief Agboola Ajayi said the undisclosed offence of Aiyedatiwa was his attempt to assume office as Acting Governor, which the Cabal never wanted.

His words “This clandestine move by the Ondo State House of Assembly, alleging bogus charges against the deputy governor is merely calling the dog a bad name to hang it. It is a subterfuge of the cabal to avenge the Deputy Governor’s attempt to govern while the governor was away, as they benefit immensely from foisting upon the people a state of rudderlessness.

“The same House of Assembly that failed or refused to investigate the N27.8 billion 13 per cent accrued oil derivation to Ondo from the Federation Account between November 2021 to November 2022, as revealed by the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

“The same House of Assembly that suppressed and withheld the report of the sum of over N4.3 billion stashed in a ‘secret’ account by the Ondo State Government discovered after 10 years in 2020. Governance is a continuum, and it’s trite to say that those who must come to equity must come with clean hands.

“The State House of Assembly members should not bamboozle the people with these phoney and unfounded allegations. We all know that they have simply replaced patriotism with sycophancy and are now trying hard to impress and please their demigod—the Governor.

“In all of this, one is truly flabbergasted that Governor Akeredolu is not showing an iota of appreciation to God the Almighty for sparing his life.

“He is ungrateful to the people too, who have been fervently praying for his safe return. Vengeance, they say, is of the Lord. But Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN CON, who has not even set foot on the soil of Ondo state, has pummeled the state he left ungoverned for the past six months from his private residence in Ibadan with so much vengeance.

“I think this should serve as a genuine call on the people to resist the governor’s style and attempt to recruit their hands before the election, only to treat them as disposables immediately after the election. If allowed, Akeredolu will change his deputy every month.

“It is now clear in Ondo state that the problem is not with the individuals who served or are serving as deputy governor under Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. The real problem is Governor Akeredolu’s high-handedness and tyrannical approach to governance.

“Both Agboola Ajayi, who served as deputy governor between 2017 to 2021, and the present deputy governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, are respected, genuine men who have established excellent records of public service.

“It is unfair, unconstitutional, illegal, and lugubrious for Governor Akeredolu to allow himself to be taken hostage by members of the Cabal and govern Ondo state with invisible hands from his private residence in Ibadan, leaving the state practically ungoverned. It’s unfair of Akeredolu to always maltreat his deputy for daring to act as governor whenever he’s not available to govern.

“The members of the Cabal who are currently exploiting the feeble health status of the governor for personal aggrandizement will soon meet their imminent Waterloo.”