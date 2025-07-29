Lawyer To IGP: Review Police Officers’ Welfare Packages Now

A lawyer, Mohammed Tsav, has made a strong case for an improved welfare package for both retired, and serving police officers, saying the current situation falls below international standard.

Tsav made the claim in an open letter addressed to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun with the title, Urgent Call For Immediate Review And Improvement Of Welfare Packages For Serving And Retired Police Officers To Meet International Policing standards.

The correspondence dated July 28 came barely a week after some retired police officers protested in a few capital cities, including Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), demanding their removal from the contributory pension scheme (CPS), among others.

During the demonstration, some retired officers had claimed that most of them receive between N20,000, and N22, 000 respectively as monthly pensions.

In his intervention, the son of former Lagos State Commissioner of Police (CP) the late Abubakar Tsav, said whether in service, or outside, police officers deserve a better deal, considering the lead role they play in the internal security architecture of the country.

Describing the situation as “unacceptable”, Tsav expressed fear of possible compromise by some personnel, to augment their salaries.