Lawyer threatens to sue CJN over brother’s appointment as NJC auditor

A rights activist, Chief Malcolm Omirhobo, has threatened to take legal action against the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, if he fails to justify the elevation of his brother, Adebayo Ariwoola, to the position of the auditor of the National Judicial Council (NJC). The lawyer asked the CJN to produce the Certified True Copies (CTC) of the instruments, notices and criteria for the promotion of staff to the position of Auditor in the NJC, together with the details of Adebayo’s employment, promotions and duration of service at the NJC.

New Telegraph Law recalls that the CJN recently appointed his younger brother, Adebayo, as the new auditor for the NJC. Dissatisfied with the action and In pursuant to the relevant provision of the Freedom of Information Act, 2011, Omirhobo, in a letter to the CJN, demanded for all documents/qualification presented by Adebayo to the NJC to aid his promotion or appointment as Auditor. The lawyer also wants to receive the list of all staff that participated in the screening for the position of Auditor of the NJC with Mr. Adebayo and all documents submitted by them and the basis/ result upon which Mr. Adebayo was preferred to other applicants (if any) by the NJC. “In the event of any delay or refusal to offer the requested information within seven-days from the date of receipt of this request, I shall be compelled to take lawful and necessary steps against your management in accordance with Section 20 of the Freedom of Information Act, 2011. “I undertake to pay the requisite assessed fee in line with Section 8 of the Freedom of Information Act, 2011. “In anticipation of your kind and positive response to this request, please accept the assurances of my esteemed regards”, Omirhobo said.